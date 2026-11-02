Less AI Hype, More Results: BDC Hires Entrepreneurs To Lead Two New AI-Driven Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDC today launched Mission AI and AI Studio, two entrepreneur-led initiatives that put AI to work for business owners. Built“for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs,” Mission AI aims to help thousands of businesses adopt AI to improve productivity, while AI Studio aims to reimagine how BDC delivers support and loans through an entrepreneur's lens.

BDC's latest survey shows why action is needed:



69% of Canadian SMEs are AI Novices, which means that they use AI very rarely or not at all.

83% of SMEs remain in the learning phase of AI adoption. Only 5% are AI Leaders, with AI deeply integrated into their operations and decision-making.



BDC's June 2026 study found that only 30% of Canadian SMEs use generative AI-yet those that do are 24% more productive than those that don't. The challenge extends beyond Canada: across the G7, small and medium-sized businesses lag larger companies in AI adoption. The OECD found that while 61% of the more than 2,000 SMEs surveyed were using AI, 76% remained AI Novices, generally relying on readily available tools for isolated tasks.

"Entrepreneurs know they need AI, but many don't know where to start," said Jean-Sébastien Charest, Chief Information Officer at BDC. "Mission AI assists in identifying curated solutions to help them get started quickly and efficiently. From there, they can build on early productivity gains and move to more advanced uses of AI."

BDC Mission AI: Canadian AI tested by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs

Dominic Gagnon will lead BDC Mission AI as Managing Director after nine months as BDC's first Entrepreneur-in-Residence. Working on an ambitious timeline, his team will help pinpoint SMEs' needs and match them with Canadian AI solutions. A panel of entrepreneurs will test the tools in real businesses, with a clear goal: make AI easier to adopt so more businesses can improve productivity quickly.

BDC Mission AI will focus on common operational challenges and tasks that SMEs can automate to free up time. It responds directly to what entrepreneurs tell BDC: they want to use AI, but need credible evidence that it will save time, solve a real problem or improve business performance. By sourcing, validating and scaling proven solutions, the initiative aims to turn real-world lessons into practical tools that help entrepreneurs improve productivity and decision-making.

“An entrepreneur should not have to become an AI expert to benefit from it,” said Dominic Gagnon.“If a tool helps a business get a quote out faster or spend fewer hours processing invoices, that matters. Mission AI can help put Canadian solutions to the test in real businesses, with entrepreneurs helping decide what works. That is how we turn Canada's AI talent into productivity gains for our SMEs.”

Examples could include turning a quote that takes hours to prepare into one ready for review in minutes, following up on sales opportunities before they go cold, or putting a first AI agent to work answering routine customer questions and booking appointments-even after business hours. BDC Mission AI could pair tested Canadian solutions with practical implementation guides and measurable results from real businesses, helping entrepreneurs see what works, what it takes to get started and what they stand to gain.

Beyond accelerating AI adoption among SMEs, BDC Mission AI will draw on a range of tools and resources at its disposal to help Canadian AI startups serving this market grow faster. By connecting promising solutions with business needs and helping companies reach more customers, the initiative aims to accelerate both SME productivity and the growth of Canada's AI businesses.

As of September 2026, BDC is directly and indirectly invested in over 300 Canadian AI companies, representing nearly $800 million in total investments. Recent transactions include funding for Veeda AI's simulation environments for robotics, autonomous vehicles and other physical AI systems, as well as funding for LoopX's physical AI platform for mining, Ultimarii's AI-powered regulatory intelligence for large infrastructure, The Wellness Company's AI health companion, and Axya's AI-powered procurement platform. On the indirect side, BDC also recently invested in Intrepid Growth Partners' inaugural fund focused on AI founders.

BDC AI Studio: BDC puts the same discipline to work inside the Bank

Technology entrepreneur Raff Paquin will lead BDC AI Studio. He brings extensive experience building and scaling technology businesses, with a background spanning entrepreneurship, product development and technology leadership, including roles at Shopify, Lightspeed, Altitude Sports, Frank And Oak and Return Magic.

The studio aims to build and deploy solutions designed to help BDC simplify its processes, improve service and help entrepreneurs access financing faster.

Through its new AI Studio, BDC aims to reinvent the experience of entrepreneurs seeking financing and support, making it faster, simpler and more transparent. The ambition is to dramatically reduce time to money, while giving entrepreneurs greater visibility and predictability at every step, so they can make decisions faster, maintain momentum and focus on growing their business.

“The approach is simple: test quickly, measure the impact and scale what works. AI creates value when it solves real problems,” said Raff Paquin.“We'll focus on tools that help our clients get answers faster, access financing sooner and spend less time on administration.”

About BDC, Canada's bank for small- and medium-sized business owners

BDC focuses on small- and medium-sized business owners, providing them financing, investment, and advice. As Canada's development bank, we also support entrepreneurs who don't fit the traditional mold, working with a network of partners to help develop underserved markets to unlock economic potential. Our mission is to build strong, resilient businesses that drive Canada's economic growth. BDC is a perennial Canada's Top 100 Employer and B Corp certified. Learn more at bdc.ca or connect with us on social media.

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