Khaleej Times Debuts 2026 KT+150 List Of UAE's Most Ambitious Young Innovators

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Khaleej Times today introduces the 2026 KT+150 List, honouring 150 young people from across the United Arab Emirates who have shown special promise, potential and ambition in their chosen fields.

From artificial intelligence and e-commerce, from cultural impact and art & design, from energy and real estate, each of them has in his or her unique way broken new ground or pushed the limits of aspiration.

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SEE ALL THE KT+150 LIST MAKERS HERE

Fifteen distinct categories comprise the KT+150 List, but truth be told, very few of this region's young entrepreneurs and creators operate in a single lane. An athlete is a media company. A chef is a brand. An artist is a technologist. A scientist is an educator.

The current generation is crafting categories that did not exist only a few years ago. They're doing so without a roadmap - drawing their own routes as they go, borrowing from across categories of technology, media, capital and the material around them to make their own way forward.

There are no silos, not for KT+150 List Makers. Their workflows, their creative processes, their commercial models explode the old, prescribed business cases and, in the process, forge new ways forward not just for themselves but for their communities and for the UAE.

That's what we're celebrating. When we debuted the KT+150 List last year and announced our first honourees, we said the List would become a growing thing, a community that rises in prominence and expands over time.

This year marks the beginning of that promise, with a new set of List Makers as impressive as the first one.

They've earned it. I wish my wholehearted congratulations to all of them. Our greatest hope is that by drawing attention to their ambition, we can help them inspire others, from across the UAE and beyond.

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