New UAE Traffic Rules 2027: E-Scooter Permits Mandatory, Minimum Age Set At 15

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has set 15 as the minimum age for applying for an electric scooter permit under new federal traffic regulations that take effect on January 1, 2027.

The permits will be valid for three years, according to Cabinet Resolution No. 174 of 2026, which sets out the executive regulations for the UAE's federal traffic law.

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The regulations establish a framework for the use of personal mobility devices, including electric scooters, electric bicycles and mopeds, covering everything from permits and registration to mandatory safety equipment and where they can be used.

Under the new provisions, the permit requirements apply to all three categories of devices. Users must obtain a permit from the relevant licensing authority before operating them.

The regulations also require personal mobility devices to be registered in accordance with procedures established by the licensing or traffic authorities.

The minimum age of 15 specified in the new federal regulations applies to permit applicants. Dubai's existing rules, however, prohibit anyone under 16 from riding an e-scooter. The new regulations do not explicitly clarify how the federal provisions will interact with Dubai's existing age restriction.

Rules for crossing at traffic signals

The regulations specify how users of personal mobility devices must respond to traffic signals. They are prohibited from crossing at a red light and may cross when the light turns green, subject to applicable rules.

When the green light begins flashing, riders must not start crossing. Those who have already begun crossing during the permitted period may complete their crossing.

Mandatory safety equipment

The regulations set out several technical requirements that electric scooters must meet.

They must be equipped with a front headlight to illuminate the road at night, a rear light and a red brake light that activates when the brakes are applied.

An audible warning device must be fitted to the handlebars, while the scooter must have brakes on at least the rear wheel.

The regulations also require tyres to be securely fitted and suitable for use, with wheel spokes, where applicable, properly secured and tensioned. All components must be properly fastened to ensure safe operation. Licensing authorities may introduce additional safety requirements.

Where can e-scooters be used?

Under the new regulations, riders must use only routes designated by the relevant licensing or traffic authorities and comply with the speed limits established for those routes.

Electric scooters are not permitted on roads designated for motor vehicles.

The rules apply to both privately owned and commercially rented personal mobility devices, with users required to follow the applicable safety requirements.

The new regulations also formally define an electric scooter as a device with two or more wheels, powered by an electric motor, that can be operated in either a standing or seated position.

Growing safety concerns

The federal provisions come amid growing concerns over the safety of e-scooter users and pedestrians.

As reported by Khaleej Times, major e-scooter accidents increased by 97 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year, according to an analysis of Ministry of Interior data by RoadSafetyUAE.

A survey of 1,010 residents conducted by RoadSafetyUAE and Al Wathba Insurance found that 93 per cent had witnessed unsafe or reckless e-scooter riding, while 89 per cent had seen riders using areas where they were not permitted.

Despite these concerns, 60 per cent of respondents believed e-scooters served an important transportation need.

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