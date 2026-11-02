Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Sheikh Mohammed Launches Annual Govt Challenge, Calls For Bold Ideas, Solutions

Sheikh Mohammed Launches Annual Govt Challenge, Calls For Bold Ideas, Solutions


Date: 2026-11-02 03:01:21

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of the UAE's Annual Government Challenge on November 2.

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said the new initiative aims to encourage government employees and teams to develop innovative solutions to enhance public services, improve operations and advance government projects.

Recommended For You

The announcement was made to mark the launch of UAE Innovation Month, with Sheikh Mohammed saying the initiative would encourage government talent to come up with bold ideas and practical solutions that deliver a tangible impact across the public sector.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The first challenge will focus on assistive artificial intelligence, with the nine leading government projects and teams set to be honoured, he said in a social media post.

The Dubai Ruler called on government employees to think beyond conventional approaches and propose ideas that could make a difference and take government work to new levels.

ALSO READ
    Tech expert explains AI risk, what UAE residents should do amid industry concerns Is AI making work easier for UAE employees, or just giving them more to do?

MENAFN02112026000049011007ID1111900835


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search