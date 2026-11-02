Market overview comparing the $11.79B global NGS sector, $2.47B Asia-Pacific NGS hub, and Vietnam's $1.77B medical device market (90% import share).

Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy

New market research report examines biotechnology sourcing and supply chain visibility across Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region following DHS update.

- Dr. Nguyen Nhu Phuc, MD

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy today announced the publication of a new market and supply chain research report examining how recent updates to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) UFLPA Entity List affect biotechnology sourcing and trade flows across Southeast Asia.

On October 28, 2026, DHS updated its public UFLPA Entity List to include three Shenzhen-based biotechnology and genomics companies: Shenzhen BGI Technology Co., Ltd. (BGI Group / BGI Holdings), BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., and MGI Tech Co., Ltd. Beginning October 29, 2026, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) applies updated import origin screening to products and materials manufactured wholly or in part by these companies when entering the United States.

The Alliance's industry report analyzes how this policy update intersects with life sciences, medical device, and clinical research organizations that source equipment, consumables, or laboratory services from Vietnam and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Regional Commercial Integration and Market Scale

According to the Alliance's market research, BGI Group, BGI Genomics, and MGI Tech have developed commercial, clinical, and hardware partnerships across Southeast Asia-including in Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. In Vietnam, publicly documented activities include MGI Tech's Asia-Pacific Sequencing Alliance (APAC SEQ ALL) with Vietnamese genetic testing provider Gene Solutions, BGI Group's hosting of the Vietnam Omics Forum 2026 in Ninh Binh alongside local partner Genolife, and BGI Genomics' regional distribution of NIFTY® prenatal testing services.

The DHS update intersects with sourcing across the $11.79 billion global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market, where physical instruments and chemical consumables account for approximately 86% of industry revenue. While BGI Genomics reported in recent financial disclosures that direct revenue from the Americas accounted for 1.6% of its total sales, the Asia-Pacific NGS market-valued at $2.47 billion-represents its largest international region outside Mainland China. Within Southeast Asia, Vietnam's $112 million genetic testing sector and $1.77 billion medical device and diagnostics market currently rely on international suppliers for approximately 90% of their equipment and chemical inputs.

Because U.S. import origin procedures evaluate material inputs across the entire production chain regardless of where final assembly takes place, the Alliance's report highlights three biotechnology product categories that require enhanced supply chain visibility:

.Diagnostic Kits and Reagents: Assay kits, PCR components, enzymes, flow cells, or sequencing consumables produced in part by MGI Tech or BGI Genomics and subsequently packaged or distributed through regional hubs such as Vietnam.

.Biological Samples and Research Materials: Physical biological specimens, synthesized DNA plates, or prepared sequencing libraries processed by regional Contract Research Organizations (CROs) using reagents or consumables from listed manufacturers prior to U.S. shipment.

.Medical and Health Hardware: Diagnostic instruments, optical imaging systems, or wearable health devices sub-assembled in third countries that incorporate sensors, circuit boards, or components made by MGI Tech.

"The addition of BGI Group, BGI Genomics, and MGI Tech to the DHS Entity List highlights the importance of end-to-end supply chain visibility in the global biotechnology sector," said Dr. Nguyen Nhu Phuc, MD, a spokesperson for the Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy. "Because sequencing hardware, reagents, and clinical partnerships are closely integrated across biomedical hubs such as Vietnam, U.S. healthcare importers and research sponsors are reviewing multi-tier component sourcing to maintain smooth cross-border operations."

Best Practices for Biotechnology Supply Chain Visibility

In its industry report, the Alliance outlines four supply chain management practices for healthcare, laboratory, and biotechnology organizations:

1 and Shipment Review: Evaluating incoming shipments from Asia-Pacific and European distribution hubs to identify any components or consumables originating from MGI Tech or BGI

2 Supplier Documentation: Requesting Bills of Materials (BOM) and lot-level origin certificates from Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers in Vietnam and Southeast Asia to track the provenance of reagents, enzymes, and hardware

3 Workflow Separation: Confirming that partner laboratories and CROs processing physical samples for the U.S. market maintain separate inventory and batch records for U.S.-bound materials.

About the Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy

Since 2022, the Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy has shared trade and supply chain research with U.S. government interagency task forces to promote global supply chain transparency and ethical sourcing. Bringing together organizations dedicated to advancing freedom, human rights, and democratic governance in Vietnam, the Alliance publishes industry research on international trade networks and provides public-interest data to support transparent commerce and international labor standards.

David Tran

Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy

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Alliance Releases Vietnam Biotech Supply Chain Report Following DHS Update News Provided By Vietnam Democracy Center November 02, 2026, 07:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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