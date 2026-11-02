Gamingonphone Awards 2026 Celebrates The Best In Mobile Gaming Across 28 Categories In Bangkok

GamingonPhone Awards 2026

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Erin Yvette wins the Mobile Game Voice Acting of the Year award

The best in mobile gaming, 28 categories, 250+ industry professionals, and one unforgettable Bangkok night as the GamingonPhone Awards 2026 wrapped up in style!

- Ahmad Shaquib, COO of GamingonPhoneBANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yet another edition of the GamingonPhone Awards has come to a close in a grand evening. The GamingonPhone Awards concluded its sixth edition in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 28th, which gathered the global mobile gaming industry to celebrate excellence across 28 categories.The GamingonPhone Awards 2026 was held at the Royal Maneeya Ballroom of the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel and honoured the games, developers, publishers, and industry names who made their mark over the past year, in front of over 250 industry professionals and a global audience that tuned in to the live broadcast.This year's celebration also marked the debut of The Mobile Premiere, an exclusive showcase dedicated to mobile gaming. Held alongside the awards, the inaugural event brought another dimension to the evening by showcasing 22 titles from 16 studios, putting mobile games and the people behind them in the global spotlight.The GamingonPhone Awards 2026 recognised achievements across the mobile gaming ecosystem. Winners were determined through a combination of expert jury votes, public participation, and editorial input from the GamingonPhone team.The winners of the GamingonPhone Awards 2026 across 28 categories were:1. Mobile Game of the Year: Where Winds Meet2. On-going Mobile Game of the Year: Free Fire3. Premium Mobile Game of the Year: Carmen Sandiego4. Innovative Mobile Game of the Year: Don't Starve Together5. Mobile Game Community of the Year: Honkai: Star Rail6. Mobile Subscription Game of the Year: Chants of Sennaar – Google Play Pass7. Mobile Game Visual Design of the Year: The Division: Resurgence8. Mobile Game Audio Design of the Year: Arknights: Endfield9. Mobile Game Adaptation of the Year: Destiny: Rising10. Most Anticipated Game of the Year: Roco Kingdom11. Players' Choice Mobile Game of the Year: Heartopia12. Mobile Game Voice Acting of the Year: Erin Yvette for Cissia in Zenless Zone Zero13. Indie Mobile Game of the Year: TOEM: A Photo Adventure14. Mobile Game Update of the Year: Talking Tom October 2025 Update15. Mobile Esports Game of the Year: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang16. Mobile Esports Team of the Year: Team Spirit – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang17. Mobile Game Developer of the Year: Outfit718. Mobile Game Publisher of the Year: Hungry Studio19. Regional Expansion Partner of the Year: Funtap20. Mobile Game IP Crossover of the Year: Wuthering Waves × Cyberpunk: Edgerunners21. PR / Marketing Team of the Year: MOONTON Games PR Team22. Alternative Distribution Platform of the Year: GetApps23. External Development Partner of the Year: Virtuos24. QA & Localization Partner of the Year: TransPerfect Games25. Monetization & Payment Provider of the Year: Tebex26. UA & Growth Platform of the Year: AppGrowing27. Mobile Analytics Tool of the Year: AppsFlyer28. Leader in Climate Action and Social Innovation: IndieArkGamingonPhone congratulates all the winners and finalists of the 2026 edition and extends its appreciation to the sponsors, partners, industry representatives, and mobile gaming community who helped make the celebration possible.“Yet another successful edition of the GamingonPhone Awards, and congratulations to all the winners. It's great to see the mobile gaming community come together to celebrate the talent, creativity, and hard work driving our industry forward. Here's to many more successful editions ahead,” expressed Ahmad Shaquib, the COO of GamingonPhone.You can find the full event details and the list of finalists in the official winners' announcement article.The Mobile Premiere & The GamingonPhone Awards 2026 | Official LivestreamYou can watch the full livestream of The Mobile Premiere 2026 and the GamingonPhone Awards 2026 on the official GamingonPhone YouTube channel.About GamingonPhoneGamingonPhone is a global ecosystem dedicated to shaping the conversation around mobile games. As an independent and leading global mobile games media and events company, GamingonPhone connects millions of players and professionals worldwide through its consumer media, B2B insights, international online conferences, UNITE networking series, global awards, and mobile game showcase, bridging communities and driving the growth of mobile gaming on a global scale.About GamingonPhone AwardsThe GamingonPhone Awards are an annual celebration of excellence in mobile gaming, recognizing the games, creators, and industry leaders shaping the space. Driven by a combination of jury, editorial expertise, and community participation, the awards bring the industry together to celebrate its achievements and the people behind them.

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You can watch the full livestream of The Mobile Premiere 2026 and the GamingonPhone Awards 2026 on the official GamingonPhone YouTube channel.

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GamingonPhone Awards 2026 celebrates the best in mobile gaming across 28 categories in Bangkok News Provided By GamingonPhone November 02, 2026, 07:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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