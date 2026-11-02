ADVENT And A Korean Environmental Agency Use Graphene AI E-Nose To Classify Apartment Malodor

ADVENT's GraphAISense AI e-nose was used to classify malodor at an apartment complex in Korea.

GraphAISense classified odors from samples taken at a residential complex; permanent monitoring starts in November to track odor sources in real time

- Dr. Maxim Rabchinskii, CTO of ADVENT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ADVENT Co., Ltd., a Seoul-based developer of graphene-based AI olfaction systems, signed an agreement on October 30, 2026 with a Korean public environmental agency to apply its GraphAISense electronic nose (e-nose) to odor monitoring at residential sites.

In the first phase of the project, ADVENT analyzed odor samples collected at an apartment complex suffering from severe odor problems, where residents have reported strong odors drifting into the community. Using odor patterns its AI models had previously learned, GraphAISense distinguished and classified the odors contained in the samples by type.

Odor complaints are among the most difficult environmental issues to resolve. Smells are intermittent, shift with the wind and often fade before inspectors arrive, while conventional sampling depends on spot collection and laboratory analysis that can take days. Objective, continuous data is needed to determine what an odor is and where it comes from.

Building on the classification results, ADVENT will install GraphAISense units at the complex for permanent monitoring starting in November. Each unit combines a multi-channel graphene sensor array with an on-device AI model that recognizes odor types and records their intensity around the clock. Combined with wind data, the continuous measurements are designed to trace odors back to their sources.

"Odor is a chemical signal, and every source has its own fingerprint," said Dr. Maxim Rabchinskii, Chief Technology Officer of ADVENT. "Together with our public-sector partner, we aim to move odor management from complaints and guesswork to continuous, data-driven evidence that authorities and residents can trust."

ADVENT plans to extend the approach to industrial complexes, waste-treatment facilities, livestock farms and urban areas. The company currently builds units to order, plans volume production in 2027, and is seeking distribution and pilot partners in the United States and the Middle East.

About ADVENT Co., Ltd.

ADVENT is a Korean certified venture company developing graphene-based AI e-nose sensors and edge AI systems for environmental monitoring and industrial safety. Its GraphAISense product line pairs proprietary graphene sensor arrays with on-device machine learning to detect odors and hazardous gases in real time. Learn more at .

Inyoul Baik

ADVENT Co., Ltd.

+82 10-9804-5425

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

How the GraphAISense graphene AI e-nose identifies odors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ADVENT and a Korean Environmental Agency Use Graphene AI E-Nose to Classify Apartment Malodor News Provided By ADVENT Co., Ltd. November 02, 2026, 07:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.