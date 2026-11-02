The Great Powder Migration: North American Skiers Are Heading To Japan For Their Winter Fix

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New data from evo reveals surging demand for Japanese powder and guided backcountry experiences

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North American skiers and snowboarders are increasingly looking across the Pacific for their next winter. As skiing closer to home becomes more expensive and snowfall less predictable, Japan's powder, mountain culture and improving accessibility offer an increasingly compelling alternative.Seattle-based outdoor retailer and experiences company evo is seeing the shift firsthand. Booking data from Rhythm Japan, part of evo since 2022, reveals rapid growth in North American travelers seeking deep snow, local expertise and adventurous mountain experiences. evo calls the trend the Great Powder Migration.North American Demand AcceleratesNorth American bookings for Rhythm Japan's Niseko lessons and guiding business grew 103% between the 2023/24 and 2025/26 seasons, compared with 19% growth across all guests. North Americans represented 23% of Rhythm Rides bookings last winter, up from 14% two seasons earlier, making them its largest guest market.Early bookings for the 2026/27 season suggest further growth. North American advance booking revenue is up 105% year over year, while booking volume has increased 66%. Spending per North American booking is up 24%, and U.S. equipment rental pre-booking revenue rose 37% as of mid-October. North Americans also represented 26% of Christmas and New Year Rhythm Rides bookings last winter, overtaking Australia.Destination figures cited in Rhythm's research indicate that the United States became Niseko's largest overseas source market for overnight guests in fiscal 2025, ahead of Australia and Hong Kong.“Our customers have always chased snow. What's changing is how far they're willing to go and what they're looking for when they get there. Rising costs and unpredictable winters are changing how North Americans think about ski travel, and Japan offers an extraordinary combination of powder, culture and adventure. What's unique about evo is that we understand this journey from both sides of the Pacific - from helping customers plan and prepare in North America to connecting them with local expertise and experiences when they arrive in Japan.”- Rebecca Heard, Chief Commercial Officer, evoFollowing the Powder Into the BackcountryNorth American travelers are especially interested in guided powder experiences, including resort off-piste terrain, lift-accessed backcountry and touring.During the 2025/26 winter, six in ten North American Rhythm Rides bookings included resort or backcountry guiding, compared with approximately one in six among other guests. North Americans accounted for 53% of all guided and backcountry bookings delivered by Rhythm Rides in Niseko, booking lift-accessed backcountry guiding at nearly four times the rate of other international visitors.Their travel timing reinforces the focus on snow: 68% of North American bookings fell in January and February, Hokkaido's prime powder months, compared with 53% across all guests.“We're seeing a real shift in the North American guests coming to Japan. They're seeking out powder, exploring beyond the resorts and increasingly looking for guided backcountry experiences. They want to make the most of their time here, and that means understanding the terrain, finding the right conditions and having experienced local guides who know these mountains. The growth we're seeing isn't just in visitor numbers - it's in the appetite for deeper, more adventurous experiences in Japan.”- Matt Hampton, President, Rhythm JapanThe Changing Economics of Ski TravelThe rise in Japan-bound ski travel comes as North Americans reassess the cost and experience of skiing at home. Lift tickets, lodging and other mountain expenses can make traditional ski vacations expensive, while variable snowfall creates uncertainty for trips booked months ahead.Japan offers powder, distinctive mountain communities and experiences beyond skiing, from onsens and local cuisine to Japanese hospitality. Flights remain a significant expense, but competitive on-the-ground costs and favorable exchange rates can strengthen Japan's appeal when travelers consider the total value of a vacation.The decision is no longer simply about the cheapest place to ski. It is about the combination of snow, adventure, culture and value.Access is also improving. Beginning in December 2026, United Airlines plans nonstop flights from San Francisco to Sapporo's New Chitose Airport, while Air Canada plans nonstop service from Vancouver. Both routes will make Hokkaido destinations, including Niseko and Furano, easier to reach.Beyond NisekoAlthough Niseko remains a major draw, North American interest is extending to other Japanese mountain destinations. Rhythm's data shows growing U.S. engagement with Furano, including equipment services, accommodation, onsens and dining.Japan offers varied experiences: Niseko's international ski scene, Furano's powder and mountain-town atmosphere, Hakuba's alpine terrain and Myoko's traditional ski culture. Understanding differences in terrain, snow conditions, logistics and local customs helps travelers choose the right trip.A View From Both Sides of the PacificFor evo, the Great Powder Migration is visible across the customer journey, not just in travel searches.evo acquired Rhythm Japan in 2022. Founded in Niseko in 2005, Rhythm operates retail stores, premium ski and snowboard rentals, and the Rhythm Rides lessons and guiding school across Niseko, Furano and Hakuba. Its locations include Rhythm Base HQ, Japan's largest resort-based snowsports store.Through evoTrip, evo also brings North American travelers on guided ski and snowboard adventures to Niseko, Furano, Hakuba, Myoko and multiple Hokkaido resorts, including experiences with Rhythm Rides guides.Together, evo's North American stores and digital business, evoTrip and Rhythm Japan provide a perspective spanning preparation, travel and time on the mountain. Customers can move from choosing gear and booking a trip to renting equipment and exploring Japanese terrain with local guides.The Great Powder Migration signals a broader change in winter travel. Skiers and snowboarders are looking beyond familiar destinations and weighing conditions, culture and experience alongside cost.For many, the winter they want may be an ocean away.About evoSeattle-based evo sells ski, snowboard, bike, surf and outdoor gear online at evo and in stores across the U.S. and Canada. evoTrip leads guided outdoor adventures worldwide. evo has owned Rhythm Japan since 2022.About Rhythm JapanFounded in Niseko in 2005, Rhythm Japan operates snowsports retail stores, premium equipment rentals, and Rhythm Rides lessons and guiding across Niseko, Furano and Hakuba. Learn more at rhythmjapan.

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The Great Powder Migration: North American Skiers Are Heading to Japan for Their Winter Fix News Provided By EVO November 02, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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