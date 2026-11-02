FLOLIVE® VP Ernest Plat To Discuss Network AI Readiness At International Road Federation R2T Conference

Session will describe how network infrastructure can enable AI applications in transport settings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FLOLIVE, a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced that Ernest Plat, Flolive vice president of intelligence network go-to-market, North America, will speak at the International Road Federation (IRF) Global R2T Conference. The session,“AI is Ready for Transport. Is the Network Ready for AI?,” will take place at 10:45 a.m. at the IRG Global R2T Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The event will be held November 3-6, 2026, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.“As AI continues to transform mobility and transportation systems, it is crucial to understand the demands that new use models place on the underlying network infrastructure,” said Curtis Govan, president of the Americas for Flolive.“The network is no longer just plumbing; it is an interactive and flexible component of a secure and compliant application ecosystem. In this session, Ernest will explore both real-world challenges and best practices to ensure municipalities and government entities can realize the expected value from their investments in AI services.”Through its global network, Flolive provides localized service capabilities that deliver flexible and resilient wireless coverage for all types of mobile or fixed devices that are part of the ever-growing smart transportation landscape. Leveraging both standards-based and its patented multi-IMSI technology, as well as seamless mobile network switching capabilities, Flolive assures predictable and high-performance access to compute and inference resources necessary to support edge AI applications-including the growing range of Physical AI platforms, such as connected vehicles, robots, or distributed agents making decisions at the edge.The Flolive infrastructure also helps ensure regulatory compliance with data privacy and data sovereignty mandates governing how information is transmitted, acted upon, and stored.“AI has changed how computing, analysis, inference, and communications are accomplished, where resources must be, and what infrastructure must be in place at any given network node,” noted Govan.“Flolive has already deployed an intelligent infrastructure that provides the power and flexibility needed to drive innovation and serve these emerging needs.”The IRF Global R2T Conference is a premier gathering of global leaders in roads and mobility, offering a vibrant platform where innovators, decision-makers, and industry professionals collaborate to transform pilot projects into scalable, real-world solutions.Flolive works with partners to provide IoT connectivity solutions leveraging a globally distributed set of core networks and local breakouts that deliver low-latency, compliant, and secure communications across some 214 countries and regions. With access to its global IMSI library and on-SIM intelligence, Flolive partners can offer instant local connectivity and compliance with data sovereignty regulations the moment a device powers on.To learn more about Flolive, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">flolive.About FloliveFlolive delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 70 local points of presence, Flolive optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. The innovative Flolive platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes. Visit Flolive to experience A Network Beyond.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group...+1 515 708-1296: @Parallel_PRContact:

Sara Brown

Flolive

+1 919-699-7093

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FLOLIVE® VP Ernest Plat to Discuss Network AI Readiness at International Road Federation R2T Conference News Provided By FLO LIVE November 02, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Telecommunications



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