PM Modi Highlights India's Solar Push, Says Clean Energy Drive Opening New Opportunities

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India's expanding solar and renewable energy sector, saying the country's solar energy journey is opening up new opportunities, ahead of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026 and the 9th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Two social media posts shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) highlighted an article written by Union Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi on the growth of solar power in India, driven by flagship initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM.

"India's solar energy journey is opening up new opportunities," PM Modi said. He noted that the article discusses the expansion of solar power and future prospects, including solar-powered agriculture, energy storage, domestic manufacturing and the creation of green jobs as India works towards its target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity.

Another post shared by PM Modi highlighted the growing role of solar power in meeting India's energy needs as the country's clean energy transition gathers pace. The post referred to an article co-authored by philanthropist Michael Bloomberg and Joshi which discusses the growth of renewable energy, expansion of rooftop solar installations and investments in energy storage and transmission infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Joshi said that India's clean energy transition was creating new possibilities for millions from rooftops to farmlands.

The minister also stated that PM Modi's vision was driving the transformation through programmes such as PM Surya Ghar, PM-KUSUM, the National Green Hydrogen Mission and domestic solar manufacturing.

Joshi also said he looked forward to welcoming global leaders and innovators at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026 to strengthen clean energy partnerships.

Moreover, Joshi described India's renewable energy revolution as a model for a cleaner and more sustainable future in a post on X.

He said India's clean energy transition was driving economic growth and strengthening energy security under the leadership of PM Modi.

The minister added that as India prepares to host the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026 and the 9th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the country's experience offers valuable lessons for the global clean energy transition.