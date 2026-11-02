'Politics Has Become Joke': Congress Criticises AAP As 3 Punjab Mlas Quit Party, Join BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Congress on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the resignation of three party MLAs in Punjab, with senior leaders Pramod Tiwari and Udit Raj alleging that the party was facing an internal crisis and predicting further exits.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, reacted to the resignations of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

He said,“There is an old saying that when a ship begins to sink, those on board start jumping off first to save themselves.”

“What a joke politics has become! The Chief Minister, who is always intoxicated, has set out to rid others of addiction. People in the country and abroad are discussing how he is intoxicated. Well done, Aam Aadmi Party! You have deceived and betrayed the people,” he added.

Congress leader Udit Raj also criticised the AAP, saying the resignations indicated that more leaders could leave the party in the coming days.

“There could be some other reason behind this. What were they doing in the Aam Aadmi Party all these days? A stampede was bound to happen in the party, and now the stampede is underway,” he said.

He claimed that 40-45 MLAs were ready to leave the party when its MPs had walked out earlier.

“Now everyone knows how their government is being run. Bhagwant Mann has no involvement in running the government. He stays passed out somewhere in a drunken stupor. The government is run by Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, and their people...Punjab's government is being run by people from Delhi. In the coming times, there will be even more of a stampede in the party,” Raj said.

Meanwhile, political activity in Punjab has intensified after the AAP began preparing to seek the disqualification of the MLAs, who resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the BJP on Monday.

The development came a day after the AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The party, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is expected to approach Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, seeking the termination of the membership of the two legislators in the state Assembly.