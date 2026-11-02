Ashoke Pandit Says 'Enough Is Enough' As He Slams BMC Over Diwali Cracker Appeal: Why Don't They Preach During Bakri Eid & Christmas

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit has lashed out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its awareness campaign urging citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers during Diwali.

The filmmaker questioned why the civic body does not issue similar appeals during other religious festivals such as Eid and Christmas.

In a strongly worded video message addressed to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Ashoke accused the civic body of being overly focused on celebrities and glamour while attempting to educate people about celebrating Hindu festivals.

In the video, Ashoke said,“Honourable Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide ji. We don't need a lecture on how to celebrate Diwali. We don't need a lecture on how to save the environment.”

“You people have become so glamour stuck that you have used the celebrities of our industry and requested them to give lectures on how to save the environment. Why have you become so glamour stuck? Who are you to give lectures in our festivals?,” he questioned.

“I have never heard you on my handles or on Eid. I have never heard you on Christmas. I have never heard you on Christmas. And in any festival, in any religious festival, has BMC ever been so proactive to give lectures on how to celebrate Eid, how not to slaughter goats on the streets, how not to shed blood? I have never seen this on BMC's handle.”

“I have never seen you breaking crackers on Christmas. All these people from our industry, they always give lectures in our Hindu festivals. And I am really surprised. Why is BMC getting into all this nonsense?” he further said.

“You don't remove the illegal barracks. You come and see how the lake road is filled from Goregaon to Malad. Politicians are celebrating Jananvi. You don't remove that. You don't build roads. You don't build gutters. You don't give clean water. And you are giving us lectures on how to celebrate Diwali. You should say your priorities correctly,” he further highlighted.

The filmmaker further said,“And who are you to give us lectures on how to celebrate Diwali? Who are you? We have a festival. We will celebrate and we are responsible people. We know how to celebrate our festivals. Give lectures to them who don't know how to celebrate their festivals. Enough is enough.”

He strongly said,“And these are the same people who come to our industry and give lectures. They don't give lectures in other festivals. How much will you abuse our religion? How much will you abuse our religion? Are you sensible? I think I request you with folded hands. Please delete all these tweets, all these posts on Instagram and stop giving us lectures on how to celebrate our festivals. Thank you.”

Ashoke's remarks come amid a controversy surrounding the BMC's recent Diwali awareness campaign featuring actress Dia Mirza.

The civic body had shared a video of the actress appealing to Mumbaikars to follow the Bombay High Court's directions on firecrackers and avoid noise pollution during the festive celebrations. The video also stated that bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths was prohibited.

Soon after, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam objected to the campaign, and said that the city did not need lessons on celebrating Diwali from the actress and that its traditions were deeply rooted in its culture.

Following his hard criticism, the BMC removed the video featuring Dia from its social media account without giving an official explanation.

The controversy comes days after the Bombay High Court urged the Maharashtra government and civic authorities to undertake awareness campaigns to curb air and noise pollution during festivals.

The court had also suggested involving celebrities and social media influencers to spread awareness among citizens.

–IANS

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