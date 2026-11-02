Big B Reveals Jaya Bachchan Called Him 'Lambu Ji' After Marriage, Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan Asked Her To Stop

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed a fun fact about his marital life, revolving around the time he was newly married to Jaya Bachchan.

The megastar revealed that his late father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, once asked wife Jaya Bachchan to stop addressing Amitabh as 'Lambu ji', a nickname she had affectionately used for many years.

The veteran actor shared the amusing anecdote during an interaction with actor Ranbir Kapoor on the popular quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Recalling how Jaya used to address him, Amitabh revealed that his father eventually intervened and asked her to either call him by his name or use another form of address.

The megastar revealed,“Kayi saal tak woh humko lambu ji bola karti thi... ji, phir uske baad unko mana kiya gaya Babuji ne kaha ye dekho aise mat bolo ya to naam bolo ya kuch aur bolo to unhone phir naam bolna shuru kar diya...” (For many years, she used to call me Lambu ji. Later, she was asked not to address me that way. Babuji said, 'Look, don't call him that. Either use his name or call him something else.' After that, she started calling me by my name)

The anecdote came up during a lighthearted conversation about height differences between the Bachchan family members and Ranbir Kapoor's family.

Ranbir too spoke about how he had imagined the height dynamics between himself, Amitabh, Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan.

Sharing his amusing thought process, Ranbir Kapoor remarked,“Aur mere zehan mein woh tasveer hamesha aati ki main Amit ji jaisa thoda lamba hoon aur Alia Jaya aunty jaisi thodi choti hai toh height differences bhi achhe lagenge un photo pe... main hamesha yeh bhi sochta tha...” (I would always picture it in my mind that I would be a little tall like Amit ji, and Alia would be a little short like Jaya aunty, so the height differences would look nice in those photographs... I always used to think about this)

Amused by the comparison, Amitabh responded with a witty remark, saying,“Oho sar bahut zyada difference hai...” (Oh, there is a huge difference in height)

Ranbir was quick to turn the conversation around, asking,“Sir, aapka aapas mein difference kitna hai..” (Sir, what is the height difference between the two of you?)

To this, Amitabh replied,“Sir 6 foot 2 inch hai..” (Sir, I am 6 feet 2 inches tall)”, and talking about Jaya, Amitabh responded,“shayad 5 foot teen.. chaar...” (Perhaps 5 feet 3 or 4 inches)

Ranbir then added,“Toh mera bhi udhar heen kahi hai, Sir...” (Then mine is also somewhere around there, Sir)

–IANS

rd/