Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 8,000 Crore Wealth: From Mannat To Beverly Hills, His Luxury Properties Revealed

He is the richest actor in the Indian film industry. He owns properties worth thousands of crores. This star actor does crores of business every single day along with his movies. Do you know who he is?

He is the richest actor in the Indian film industry. No other actor matches his wealth. He owns assets worth thousands of crores. He spent a massive 20 lakh rupees just on his house nameboard. You can imagine his lifestyle range from this. He earns crores of rupees through various businesses, not just movies.

This actor owns a luxury house worth 300 crore rupees. He rents out this house and earns lakhs of rupees every month. The daily rent itself crosses 2 lakh rupees! This actor is none other than Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. He owns this house in Los Angeles, America, not in India. Do you know the specialty of this house?

Shah Rukh Khan is the richest star hero in the Indian film industry. He has crores of fans all over the world. He built an empire worth thousands of crores through movies, IPL cricket team ownership, and multiple businesses. His lifestyle always stays in the news. Everyone knows about his 'Mannat' bungalow in Mumbai. But Shah Rukh Khan owns luxury properties in foreign countries too. He mainly owns a stunning bungalow worth crores of rupees in Los Angeles, America.

300 crore bungalow in America.

Shah Rukh Khan owns this luxury house in 'Beverly Hills', the most expensive area in America. This bungalow costs more than 300 crore rupees and features ultra-modern amenities. It has 6 spacious bedrooms, a beautiful swimming pool, a private cabana, and a separate tennis court for playing.

The interior design of this bungalow reminds you of a royal palace. They installed glass fittings all around the huge sitting area in the hall so you can watch the beautiful nature outside. Stylish sofa sets, wall paintings that remind you of royal dynasties, expensive showpieces, and special lighting in every corner increase the beauty of this house. The bathrooms here are as spacious as a big bedroom. You will find ultra-modern facilities like a Jacuzzi here.

Shah Rukh Khan does not use this luxury house just for his holidays. He actually rents it out. VIPs and tourists from all over the world must pay a huge amount to stay in this bungalow. You have to pay more than 2 lakh rupees as rent to stay here for just one day. Shah Rukh Khan has thousands of crores in assets, but his business mind of earning money by renting out foreign properties surprises everyone.