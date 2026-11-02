Who Are The 3 AAP Leaders Who Joined BJP Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Polls?

3 former AAP leaders from Punjab, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, joined BJP in Delhi ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Kunwar, ex-IPS officer and Amritsar North MLA, resigned from the Assembly.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a major setback in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with three of its leaders, including two sitting MLAs and a former IPS officer, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, November 2, 2026. The three leaders are Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. Their exit comes amid growing differences within the party's Punjab unit and a series of resignations and suspensions involving its legislators.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rebel AAP leaders Kunwar Vijay Pratap, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, and Chetan Singh Jouramajra join the BJP. ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

#BREAKING

BIG JOLT TO AAP IN PUNJAB AHEAD OF 2027 POLLS!

Three rebel AAP leaders join BJP in Delhi, dealing a blow to the ruling party

Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Samana MLA Chetan Singh Jauramajra and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh have switched sides

The political shake-up comes within days of AAP announcing its first list of 40 candidates, with Sanour and Samana missing from the list

AAP maintains that Pathanmajra and Jauramajra were already suspended for alleged anti-party activities and says it will seek their disqualification as MLAs

- Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 2, 2026

The political development is significant for the AAP, which is preparing to defend its government in Punjab in the next Assembly elections. The BJP welcomed the three leaders at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders. Their move came just days after the AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 elections, raising fresh questions about political stability within the ruling party's state unit.

Who are the three AAP leaders who joined the BJP?

The three leaders who joined the BJP are Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. While all three were associated with the AAP in Punjab, they have different political and professional backgrounds.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who entered politics after serving in the police force. He was elected as an AAP MLA from the Amritsar North Assembly constituency.

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A post shared by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (@kunwar_vijaypratap_singh)

Singh came into the spotlight during his police career for his involvement in investigations into the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the subsequent police firing cases in Punjab. His name became associated with the demand for accountability in these cases, which remain politically sensitive in the state.

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A post shared by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (@kunwar_vijaypratap_singh)

However, his relationship with the AAP leadership deteriorated over time. The party suspended him for five years on June 29, 2025, over alleged anti-party activities. His suspension followed his criticism of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau's action against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case.

On Monday, Singh announced that he had resigned as an MLA from the Punjab Legislative Assembly. In a Facebook post, he said he had sent his resignation to Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. He subsequently joined the BJP along with the two other AAP leaders.

In a message addressed to the people of Amritsar, Singh said he would remain indebted to them for their support. He also spoke about his aim to work towards clean politics and transparent administration, describing his priority as 'Punjab First'.

Chetan Singh Jouramajra is a politician from Patiala district who was elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from the Samana constituency in 2022. He was among the first AAP legislators to be inducted into the Cabinet after the party formed the government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Jouramajra held several portfolios during his ministerial tenure, including Defence Services Welfare, Freedom Fighters, Information and Public Relations, Horticulture, Water Resources, Mines and Geology, and Conservation of Land and Water.

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A post shared by Chetan Singh Jouramajra (@chetansinghjouramajra)

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A post shared by Chetan Singh Jouramajra (@chetansinghjouramajra)

However, he was later dropped from the Cabinet during a reshuffle. His departure from the AAP came amid reported differences with the party leadership and dissatisfaction over the government's performance.

On Sunday, November 1, Jouramajra announced his resignation from the AAP's primary membership. He criticised the state government over its failure to fulfil promises made before the 2022 elections, particularly its commitment to tackle the drug menace.

He also expressed concern over the condition of Punjab and said the situation in the state was disappointing. A day later, he joined the BJP along with Pathanmajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra represents the Sanaur Assembly constituency in Patiala district. He was elected as an AAP MLA in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, which brought the party to power with a decisive majority.

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A post shared by Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra (@harmeetsinghpathanmajra_)

His relationship with the AAP leadership had reportedly become strained ahead of the 2027 elections. The party had appointed Ranjod Hadana as the new constituency in-charge for Sanaur, fuelling speculation that Pathanmajra might not receive the party's nomination for another term.

Pathanmajra resigned from the AAP's primary membership on November 1, a day after the party announced its first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In his criticism of the party leadership, he raised concerns about the growing influence of leaders from Delhi in Punjab's political affairs. He also questioned the state's rising debt and the government's handling of important issues.

His political position had also come under scrutiny following a rape case registered against him. According to media reports, he had been absconding after the case was registered. The development added to the challenges surrounding his political future.

Pathanmajra subsequently joined the BJP along with the two other former AAP leaders on Monday.

The three leaders' departure comes amid growing discontent within the AAP's Punjab unit. Although their individual circumstances differ, their exits have exposed tensions between some sitting legislators and the party leadership.

Jouramajra and Pathanmajra announced their resignations from the party a day after the AAP released its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The party had not named candidates for either Samana or Sanaur in that list.

It had, however, appointed new constituency in-charges for both seats. Surjit Singh Rakhra was given responsibility for Samana, while Ranjod Hadana was appointed constituency in-charge for Sanaur. These decisions fuelled speculation that the two sitting MLAs might not be considered for renomination.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's departure followed a longer period of disagreement with the party. Having already been suspended in 2025, he had remained critical of the state government's functioning and its handling of several issues.

The BJP's induction of all three leaders marks a significant political development ahead of the 2027 elections. It also gives the party an opportunity to strengthen its presence in Punjab by bringing in politicians with experience in the state's legislative and administrative systems.

What triggered the political shake-up ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections?

The timing of the three leaders' exit is significant because the AAP has already started preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

On October 31, the party announced its first list of 40 candidates. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was named as the candidate from Dhuri, while Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was nominated from Kotkapura. The list also included several ministers and other sitting legislators.

The announcement was followed by the resignations of Jouramajra and Pathanmajra, whose constituencies were not included in the list. The appointment of alternative constituency in-charges in Samana and Sanaur had further fuelled speculation about changes in the party's candidate selection.

(With inputs from agencies)