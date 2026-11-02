Azerbaijan Warns Of Fake Presidential Quotes Circulating In Turkish Social Media

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council has reported the circulation of statements falsely attributed to the President of Azerbaijan on social media platforms in Türkiye.

Attributing remarks that the head of state has never made to him and presenting them as his official position is a clear example of disinformation intended to mislead the public, the council said in a statement.

The council reiterated that the official website and social media accounts of the President of Azerbaijan are the primary and authoritative sources of information about his speeches, statements and activities.

It stressed that these sources must be used when preparing and disseminating information on the subject. Statements and opinions published by other sources should not be attributed to the head of state unless they have been verified against official sources.

The Media and Broadcasting Council called on media outlets and social media users to take a responsible approach to verifying information, check it against official sources before sharing it, and refrain from spreading disinformation.