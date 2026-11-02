Cyclone Murasu To Bring Light To Moderate Rain To South Bengal, Kolkata Till Wednesday

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in parts of West Bengal under the influence of Cyclone Murasu, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata on Monday.

According to the meteorological office, Murasu has intensified into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday.

As the system is moving towards Andhra Pradesh and remains far from West Bengal, it is not expected to have a direct impact on the state. However, its influence is likely to bring scattered light to moderate rain to districts in south Bengal over the next two days.

East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and Kolkata are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday, the Met Office said.

The meteorological office said the concentrated depression could intensify further into a strong cyclone. The system is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Araku on Tuesday morning.

At the time of landfall, the storm is expected to pack wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph. Its intensity is likely to remain below that of the very strong Cyclone Arnab. The system is expected to affect Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.

The Met Office also said there would be no significant change in temperatures in the state over the next three days. After the cyclone moves away, dry weather is likely to prevail in north and south Bengal for four to five days from November 5. Minimum temperatures may fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during this period.

In Kolkata and adjoining areas, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days. The minimum temperature may subsequently fall to around 22 to 23 degrees Celsius. In the western districts, the mercury is likely to dip to around 20 to 21 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, 0.01 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature stood at 24.09 degrees Celsius, 2.03 degrees above normal. Relative humidity ranged between 73 and 95 percent.