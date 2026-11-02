Italian Trade Agency Brings The Excellence Of Made In Italy To Downtown Design 2026 With 18 Italian Design Companies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As the Italian Trade Agency marks its 100th anniversary, Italy reinforces its position as the UAE's second-largest furniture and lighting supplier, with a 13.25% market share

Italy is set to make a strong statement at Downtown Design 2026, as thebrings togetherat the Italian Pavilion, showcasing the craftsmanship, creativity and innovation that have established Made in Italy as a global benchmark for design excellence. Taking place fromat Dubai Design District (d3), the exhibition will highlight Italy's rich design heritage and its continued influence on contemporary interiors, architecture and luxury living. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The country's participation comes as it strengthens its position in the UAE's furniture and lighting market, maintaining its ranking as the. Between January and July 2026, Italy's market share rose to, compared with 10.57% during the corresponding period in 2025, representing an increase of. Italian furniture and lighting exports to the UAE reachedduring the first seven months of 2026, while the UAE ranks as thefor Italian furniture and lighting exports.

This year's participation also holds particular significance as the Italian Trade Agency celebrates its, marking a century of supporting Italian businesses and promoting Made in Italy internationally. Under the centenary claim, ITA's presence at Downtown Design reflects its longstanding commitment to connecting Italian companies with global markets, fostering commercial partnerships and championing the craftsmanship, creativity and expertise that distinguish Italian products.

The Italian Pavilion, presented by the Italian Trade Agency, will feature a curated selection of companies representing the diversity of Italian design, spanning furniture, lighting, ceramics, natural stone, glass, luxury textiles and decorative accessories. The Pavilion will demonstrate how Italy's longstanding manufacturing expertise continues to evolve through contemporary design, innovative materials, advanced production techniques and an increasing emphasis on sustainability.

Adding a distinctive architectural dimension to this year's Italian Pavilion, MMA Projects has developed The Fabric of the Piazza, a contemporary exhibition concept inspired by the Italian piazza as a place of connection, movement and exchange. Bringing together the diverse identities of the Italian design companies within a cohesive space, the concept reinterprets Italy's architectural heritage through a modern design language. A central pathway guides visitors through an interplay of translucent textile screens, architectural fragments and subtle references to traditional Italian arches and details, creating an immersive environment where heritage meets innovation and the spirit of Made in Italy comes to life.

, said:“As a global hub for architecture and luxury interiors, the UAE is a key market for Italian design, with Italy ranking as the country's second-largest supplier of furniture and lighting. This milestone reflects a shared appreciation for design excellence and a commitment to deepening our commercial and cultural ties.”

The 18 participating companies reflect the breadth of Italy's design industry, bringing together established manufacturers, heritage brands and contemporary design specialists. This year's Italian Pavilion will feature ADJ Style, Batignani 1907, Ceramica Sant'Agostino, Ceramiche Refin, Essenze di Luce, FAP Ceramiche, Futura Leathers, Glamora, Lumen Center Italia, Marini Marmi 1897, OOM Glass, Rossi di Albizzate 1923, Sarelli Interiors Textiles, Sevensedie, Stories of Italy, TONON, VEVEGLASS and Zanetti Murano.

Visitors will be able to explore a diverse range of products and materials, from contemporary furniture and architectural lighting to handcrafted Murano glass, decorative ceramics, natural stone surfaces and bespoke interior textiles. Together, the participating companies demonstrate the versatility of Italian design and its ability to respond to the evolving requirements of residential, hospitality and commercial projects.

, said:“Celebrating 100 years of the Italian Trade Agency is an opportunity to recognise the role that international trade promotion has played in bringing Made in Italy to markets around the world. The UAE is a particularly important example of this, ranking seventh among our global export destinations for furniture and lighting. Italy increased its market share by one third only in the first seven months of 2026 to 13.25% demonstrating our strong competitive position and the continued appeal of Italian design in the UAE. Through Downtown Design, we are bringing together 18 companies with complementary expertise, creating opportunities to connect with regional buyers, architects, interior designers and developers. This reflects the mission that has guided ITA for a century: supporting Italian businesses shoulder to shoulder in key foreign markets, building international partnerships and promoting the excellence of Made in Italy worldwide.”

Beyond showcasing products and collections, the Italian Pavilion will provide a platform for business exchange, enabling participating companies to strengthen relationships with regional partners, explore new commercial opportunities and engage with the UAE's architecture and interior design community.

Held during Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design is a leading design fair in the Middle East, bringing together international brands, manufacturers, architects, interior designers and creative professionals. The event serves as a platform for presenting contemporary design, fostering industry dialogue and building connections between the regional and international design communities.

Through its continued participation, the Italian Trade Agency reaffirms its mission of championing Italian excellence, supporting the international growth of Italian companies and strengthening commercial relationships with key markets such as the UAE. Its presence at Downtown Design 2026 brings this century-long commitment into focus, connecting Italy's rich design heritage with new opportunities for the future.