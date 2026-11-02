Alexis Stone Transforms Into Michael Jackson For Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash, Leaves Fans Stunned

Halloween is the perfect occasion to experiment with creative costumes, but transformation artist Alexis Stone took things to another level this year. At Heidi Klum's annual Halloween Bash, Stone arrived looking remarkably similar to the late pop legend Michael Jackson. The jaw-dropping appearance left people doing double takes, with several fans struggling to believe what they were seeing.

Alexis Stone recreates Michael Jackson's iconic look

For the Halloween celebration, Stone recreated one of Michael Jackson's recognisable styles. He wore a red shirt teamed with black trousers, black shoes and white socks. Long hair, dark sunglasses and a black umbrella completed the look, giving the transformation an unmistakable Michael Jackson touch.

However, it was not just the clothing that caught everyone's attention. Stone used highly realistic facial prosthetics and detailed makeup techniques to recreate Jackson's facial features. The incredible detailing made the transformation look almost identical to the music legend.

Stone was also spotted walking through the streets of New York City carrying a black umbrella, making the entire appearance even more convincing.

Internet reacts to Alexis Stone's transformation

Pictures and videos of Stone's appearance quickly made their way across social media. Fans were amazed by the accuracy of the makeover, with many calling it one of the most impressive Halloween transformations.

One user commented, "This has to be the best one!!!" Another wrote, "So talented! I could've sworn this was a flashback." A fan even joked about how emotional they would become if they mistook Stone for the real singer.

Who is Alexis Stone?

Alexis Stone is the professional name of British transformation artist Elliot Joseph Rentz. He is popular for recreating celebrity appearances using prosthetics, wigs, masks and makeup.

With over 1.4 million Instagram followers, Stone has transformed into several famous personalities, including Donatella Versace, Anna Wintour, Adele, Jack Nicholson and Glenn Close. His latest Michael Jackson makeover has once again demonstrated why his transformations regularly grab headlines.