PASHA Bank Discusses Financial Inclusion And The Future Of Microfinance At The 12Th AMFA Conference

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) PASHA Bank participated in the 12th AMFA Conference, organized by the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA) under the theme “Investment & Sustainable Growth in Microfinance.”

The conference marked the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's microfinance sector and the 25th anniversary of AMFA. It brought together representatives of government agencies, financial institutions, and international organizations. Discussions focused on financial inclusion, access to financing, the sector's development prospects, and digital transformation.

Speaking at the conference, Zahid Efendiyev, Head of Financial Institutions and Services Industry at PASHA Bank, emphasized the importance of cooperation between banks and nonbank credit organizations (NBCOs) in improving access to financing for micro and small business owners.

“At PASHA Bank, we consider NBCOs important partners in making financial services accessible to more people. For us, the key measure is not the amount of financing provided, but how many entrepreneurs that funding reaches, how many businesses it helps grow, and how much lasting value it creates in the economy,” said Zahid Efendiyev.

He also highlighted the importance of combining banks' financial resources with NBCOs' experience in serving micro and small businesses, as well as opportunities to develop risk-sharing arrangements and guarantee mechanisms.

PASHA Bank continues its efforts to strengthen cooperation with financial institutions, improve entrepreneurs' access to financing, and promote financial inclusion in Azerbaijan.