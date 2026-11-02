Nour Private Wealth Announced Its Advisor-Partnership Model Amid Growing Demand For Independent Wealth Management

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nour Private Wealth today announced its advisor-partnership model, which combines independent advice, personalized client service, and institutional investment capabilities to address the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth families. As industry consolidation continues and experienced advisors increasingly seek greater independence and closer client alignment, the firm is emphasizing its boutique approach to wealth management, designed to prioritize fiduciary responsibility, long-term relationships, and client interests.

Yet consolidation tells only part of the story. Alongside it, a quieter but equally significant trend is emerging. Experienced advisors are increasingly choosing independent boutique firms, and Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) families are following them.

The reason is straightforward. Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) families do not simply want access to sophisticated financial products. They want the best private wealth advisors who are genuinely aligned with their interests, who have the discretionary authority to act on their behalf, and who are not constrained by the commercial priorities of a large parent organization.

For clients seeking the best personal financial advisors, independence and fiduciary commitment have become non-negotiable.

"Institutional capability and boutique service are no longer competing ideas. The future belongs to boutique wealth management firms that combine sophisticated investment expertise with independent advice, personal relationships, and unwavering alignment with their clients' interests." Elie Nour, Founder & CEO, Nour Private Wealth

This is the defining tension in today's market. Scale brings resources, including broader investment platforms, enhanced technology, and expanded reporting capabilities. But scale can also introduce structural conflicts. The most thoughtful clients recognize this, and they choose advisory teams based on cultural fit, transparency, and long-term alignment rather than brand recognition alone.

The shift is reflected across the global wealth management industry. Worldwide, family office assets are projected to exceed US$5.4 trillion by 2030, while independent advisory firms continue to expand their share of high net worth relationships as clients seek more personalized and conflict-free advice. At the same time, industry research consistently shows that trust, transparency, and long-term relationships remain among the most important factors influencing advisor selection for affluent families.

NPW has built its model around exactly these principles. Its advisor-partnership structure empowers teams to prioritize client outcomes above all else. There are no corporate quotas, no product shelf pressures, and no conflicting incentives. This is what fiduciary investment advisory means in practice: not just a regulatory designation, but a genuine operating philosophy.

The best wealth management companies in this environment will be those that can offer institutional capabilities without sacrificing the qualities that make boutique advisory relationships worth having. Trust, continuity, and a genuine understanding of each family's priorities are what endure.



Global wealth management consolidation is accelerating, while independent boutique firms continue to attract experienced advisors and sophisticated clients.

UHNW clients now evaluate advisory teams on integrity, continuity, and the ability to coordinate complex planning, not solely on investment performance.

Boutique wealth management firms that maintain clean conflict-of-interest structures are attracting both talent and clients as consolidation continues. Top rated wealth advisors increasingly integrate portfolio management with estate, tax, and philanthropic advice into a single, unified plan.

Independent Advice is Becoming the New Standard in Boutique Wealth Management

As client expectations continue to evolve, the most respected advisory firms will be those that combine institutional expertise with independent judgment and a commitment to long-term stewardship.

NPW's emphasis on independence, comprehensive planning, and client-centric governance positions it well in this new era.

By combining institutional capabilities with a boutique ethos, the independent boutique firm offers advisors the freedom to serve ultra high net worth families with the alignment and transparency those families now demand. This enables families to navigate increasingly complex financial decisions with clarity, confidence, and continuity for generations to come.

Independent advice is not simply a differentiator. It is the foundation of enduring wealth stewardship.

In an increasingly consolidated industry, true independence is becoming the rarest advantage of all.

Nour Private Wealth stands for independent advice, institutional expertise, and the enduring relationships that preserve wealth, values, and legacy across generations.

About Nour Private Wealth

Nour Private Wealth (NPW) is a trade name of Nour Private Wealth Inc., a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). We provide private wealth management services, including multi-family office solutions, discretionary portfolio management, governance coordination, and integrated planning across public and private markets.

Disclaimer: Investment dealer services are provided by Nour Private Wealth, a CIRO dealer member. Investment fund management services are provided by Goodwood, an affiliated entity under common ownership with Nour Private Wealth. This news release is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain private-market investments are available only to eligible investors and are subject to suitability/appropriateness determinations, offering restrictions, and other conditions, including minimum investment amounts and limited liquidity. Private-market investments are often illiquid, and investors may not be able to redeem or sell their investments when desired. Private-market investments may be speculative, involve a high degree of risk, and are not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Nikhil Patel

Nour Private Wealth (NPW)

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