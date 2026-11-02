Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 2 November 2026 EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the“Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 26 October 2026 (the“Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe: EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 26 October 2026 27,208 68.65 1,867,701.75 27 October 2026 29,935 68.74 2,057,780.05 28 October 2026 25,465 70.11 1,785,437.20 29 October 2026 25,075 71.13 1,783,473.60 30 October 2026 25,150 71.17 1,789,991.80 TOTAL 132,833 9,284,384.40

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 26 October 2026 17,370 68.64 1,192,285.65 27 October 2026 21,298 68.76 1,464,433.20 28 October 2026 25,450 70.11 1,784,302.85 29 October 2026 25,075 71.12 1,783,365.70 30 October 2026 25,000 71.18 1,779,458.70 TOTAL 114,193 8,003,846.10

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 26 October 2026 3,308 68.66 227,117.35 27 October 2026 339 68.10 23,086.60 TOTAL 3,647 250,203.95

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 26 October 2026 4,019 68.66 275,933.90 27 October 2026 328 68.19 22,367.40 TOTAL 4,347 298,301.30

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the Second Tranche is approximately €18 million for a total amount of 255,020 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 2 November 2026, the Company held in total 7,088,492 ordinary shares in treasury (3.41% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.04% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment

Exor Press Release - W45-26 Buyback