Obscene Whatsapp Messages Expose Ragging Scandal At Barmer Medical College 80 Students Face Disciplinary Action

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 2 (IANS) A serious ragging scandal has come to light at the Government Medical College in Barmer, Rajasthan, where senior students allegedly sent obscene messages and content to juniors and subjected them to verbal abuse and mental harassment.

Acting on complaints from the affected students, the Government Medical College administration has taken strict disciplinary action against 80 students following an investigation and recommendations by the Anti-Ragging Committee.

As part of the action, 13 students have been permanently expelled from the hostel of the Government Medical College, while six have been suspended from academic activities for 60 days. Seven other students have been barred from attending classes for 30 days.

Additionally, 11 students have been suspended from the hostel for 30 days. The administration has also issued strict warnings to 34 students, making it clear that any further involvement in ragging or similar misconduct could lead to their immediate expulsion from the college.

The disciplinary action also includes restrictions on extracurricular activities. All students facing disciplinary action have been barred from participating in college sports and cultural events for one year.

Notably, five junior students from the 2026 batch have also been issued warnings and advised to maintain proper conduct.

Dr. Anoop Gurjar, Principal of the medical college, said that 250 cameras had been installed across the college campus to monitor activities.

"Recently, senior students were seen on social media demanding introductions from a batch of 130 junior students. As soon as we received this information, immediate action was taken," Dr. Gurjar said.

He added that the Anti-Ragging Committee investigated the incident and confirmed the allegations before recommending disciplinary action.

The incident has created a stir on the campus, with the college administration adopting a strict approach towards ragging and harassment. The action is aimed at ensuring a safe academic environment and sending a strong message that any form of ragging, abuse or harassment will not be tolerated.