Big B Says He Never Criticises Abhishek As He Gets Enough Criticism Outside, Motivates Him When Films Don't Work

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he consciously refrains from criticising son Abhishek Bachchan at home.

The doting father believes that his son receives enough criticism from the outside world, and hence he chooses to motivate his son with encouragement and blessings, particularly when his films fail to perform at the box office.

The revelation came during an interesting conversation with actor Ranbir Kapoor on the popular quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', where the two reflected on father-son relationships, parenting and unconditional love.

During the interaction, Ranbir recalled growing up with Abhishek and spoke about how Amitabh handled his son's professional and personal choices. He also asked the megastar whether he openly expressed his opinions to Abhishek or communicated them through his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

Responding to Ranbir, Amitabh explained that he deliberately chose not to become another person criticising Abhishek, considering that the actor already faced enough scrutiny outside the home.

The megastar said,“Alochana dekhiye karne ke liye bahut sare hazaron karodon log baithe hue hain, ji... agar ek aur ghar mein aa jayega alochak toh achha nahi lagta, ji... toh humne kabhi alochana nahi ki, humne bas kewal aashirwad diya ki koi baat nahi ye aaj film nahi chali hai, aage aur bhi filmein aayengi aur aur bhi kaam milega, is tarah se ek aashirwad ke tor pe humne baat kiya, kabhi unki is tarah se alochana nahi kabhi critisize nahi kiya aur... bahut se samay woh log yeh sochte hain jaise Abhishek wagaira kehte hain ki hamari alochana honi chahiye kyunki jab alochana hoti hai tab hamari samajh mein aata hai ki hum kya galat kar rahe hain aur kya sahi kar rahe hain aur phir jo galat kar rahe hain usko sudharne ka avsar milna chahiye, toh is tarah se unhone hamesha apne aap ko dekha, humne kabhi bhi unse yeh nahi kaha ki ye tumne galat kiya ye galat kiya hai.”

(Look, there are thousands and crores of people out there to criticise him. It wouldn't feel right if he had one more critic at home. So, we never criticised him. We simply offered our blessings and reassurance, telling him that it was okay if a film didn't work today, as there would be more films and more opportunities in the future. We always spoke to him with encouragement and blessings rather than criticism. We never told him that he had done something wrong. However, Abhishek and others have often felt that they should be criticised because criticism helps them understand what they are doing right and what they are doing wrong. It also gives them an opportunity to correct their mistakes. That is how they have always viewed themselves)

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, on the professional front, the actor has delivered some stellar performances in films such as 'Yuva', 'Sarkar', 'Bluffmaster!', 'Guru', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Zameen' and 'Bol Bachchan'.

–IANS

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