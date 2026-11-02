Uptime Institute Signs Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) With Indonesian Data Center Providers Association (IDPRO) To Advance Indonesia's Data Center Industry

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Uptime Institute, the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indonesia Data Center Provider Organization (IDPRO) to support the development of a reliable, sustainable, and globally competitive data center industry in Indonesia. IDPRO is the official industry association representing data center providers and digital infrastructure companies in Indonesia. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The goal of the collaborative agreement between the two organizations is to promote international standards and best practices in Indonesia across the data center lifecycle, strengthening infrastructure availability and operational resilience, advancing resource efficiency and sustainability, and supporting the development of a skilled industry workforce. These priorities will help raise industry standards and reinforce Indonesia's position in the global digital infrastructure landscape.

By combining Uptime Institute's global expertise in digital infrastructure performance, resilience, and sustainability with IDPRO's deep engagement across Indonesia's data center ecosystem, the partnership will foster greater knowledge exchange, industry collaboration, and adoption of globally recognized best practices.

“Digital infrastructure plays a foundational role in enabling economic growth and innovation,” saidMustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer at Uptime Institute.“Our collaboration with IDPRO reflects a shared commitment to advancing international best practices and supporting the continued evolution of Indonesia's data center industry. By combining global expertise with local industry engagement, we hope to contribute insights and experience that help strengthen the sector for the future.”

The MOU was signed by Mustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer, Uptime Institute, and Hendra Suryakusuma, Chairman of IDPRO. The signing was witnessed by Patrick Chan, Managing Director, South Asia, Uptime Institute, and Michael Abimanyu, Executive Director of IDPRO.

“Indonesia's data center sector has a critical role to play in supporting the country's digital ambitions,” said Hendra Suryakusuma, Chairman of IDPRO.“Through this collaboration, we aim to encourage the adoption of international best practices, strengthen workforce capabilities, and advance an industry that is reliable, sustainable, and globally competitive. Collaboration across the ecosystem will be essential to achieving these goals.”

“Indonesia is one of the most dynamic digital infrastructure markets in Asia,” said Patrick Chan, Managing Director, South Asia Pacific, Uptime Institute.“Continued investment in expertise, operational maturity, and industry collaboration will be important to sustaining this momentum. Through our partnership with IDPRO, we look forward to supporting the exchange of knowledge and global best practices that can help accelerate the industry's development.”

The partnership provides a platform for both organizations to share industry knowledge and promote practices that enhance data center performance throughout the lifecycle-from design and construction to commissioning and operations. It also reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that the sector's growth is underpinned by operational excellence, resilience, and responsible resource management. Uptime Institute looks forward to working together with IDPRO and industry stakeholders to support the long-term development of Indonesia's data center sector and help meet the country's evolving digital infrastructure needs.