Bengaluru Shocker: 3 Assam Workers Thrashed Over 'Too Spicy' Noodles, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Three men from Assam employed at a fast food outlet near Bengaluru's Electronic City were allegedly attacked by a group of men following a disagreement over the taste of noodles. The incident occurred on October 29, and footage of the assault has now surfaced on social media. The accused were apparently drunk when they protested to the noodles being excessively spicy, according to the facts provided. The complaint apparently led to a heated conversation, before the males allegedly got violent.

It is said the accused shoved and kicked the three workers to the ground. Video footage of the event has emerged, showing the fight at the Bengaluru shop. A case has been registered at the Electronic City police station. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Watch Viral Video

Bengaluru: Three Assam natives working at a fast-food outlet near Electronic City were assaulted by a group of men over noodles being too spicy.

The incident, which occurred on October 29, reportedly involved the accused, who were allegedly intoxicated, picking a fight before pushing and kicking the workers to the ground.

A case has been registered at Electronic City Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

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Similar Incident Reported

In another instance reported from Delhi in October this year, a woman from Nagaland stated that three men tried to force her and her friends into a white Mercedes outside the Ashoka Hotel in Chanakyapuri. The accused also reportedly attacked one of the guys who intervened, resulting in the arrest of all three suspects by the police.

The incident allegedly took place in the hotel parking lot. The lady told police that she and her pals were leaving a restroom when three males in a white Mercedes reportedly tried to grab them and force them into the car.

The accused reportedly attacked one of their medical friends with a hockey stick and an iron rod, who was hurt when they intervened. The woman said the Mercedes was also missing its number plate. She further said that even after the group called the police, the males remained inside the car and tried to drive at them. An FIR was lodged by the police under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The three suspects have been taken into custody in the case.