Beyond Urban Commuting: OMODA X Makes Its Global Debut, Introducing An All-New Crossover Off-Road Vehicle Category

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 20, 2026, OMODA X made its global debut at OMODA X NIGHT, a key event of the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit. Positioned as the world's first CROSS OFF-ROAD VEHICLE (COV), the all-new model combines the everyday practicality of an SUV, the outdoor exploration capabilities of an off-road vehicle and the dynamic character of a sports car. It aims to create an entirely new vehicle segment that balances urban commuting with outdoor adventures.

Guided by the core product proposition MORE OMODA THAN EVER, OMODA X takes the brand's three core DNA elements-MECHA, CROSS and SMART-to new heights. Its MECHA design expresses a distinctive personality, its versatility across urban and outdoor scenarios expands the possibilities of mobility, and its more natural intelligent interaction enriches the in-car experience. Rather than simply upgrading a conventional SUV or following the traditional rugged off-road vehicle concept, OMODA X introduces a new crossover vehicle designed for both everyday urban use and outdoor exploration. Looking ahead, OMODA will establish a six-model product portfolio, with vehicle lengths ranging from approximately 4,200 mm to 5,200 mm.









Dimensions and Powertrains: 2,700 mm Wheelbase with HEV/PHEV/BEV Options

In terms of dimensions, OMODA X measures 4,654 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,702 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.

For powertrains, OMODA X offers HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) with two-wheel drive, PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) with two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, and BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) with two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Specific power output, torque, driving range and battery capacity figures for each powertrain variant have not yet been announced at the global debut. Regional specifications and launch plans will be revealed in subsequent stages.









Off-Road Capability and Versatility: 200 mm Ground Clearance and Up to 1,800 kg Towing Capacity

In terms of off-road capability, OMODA X features 200 mm of ground clearance, enabling it to handle unpaved roads and uneven terrain. Its designed wading capability of up to 700 mm further enhances its ability to navigate shallow water-covered roads.









For greater versatility, OMODA X offers a maximum towing capacity of 1,800 kg, supporting small recreational trailers and outdoor equipment. A roof load capacity of up to 75 kg allows roof boxes and other outdoor gear to be carried using a roof-mounted load system. Inside, 39 smart storage spaces cater to diverse scenarios, from daily commuting to camping and long-distance road trips.

In terms of driver assistance, OMODA X features a class-exclusive thermal imaging system with a recognition range of up to 90 meters. Designed to help identify potential hazards in nighttime or low-visibility driving conditions, the system provides drivers with additional awareness of the road ahead.

Design and Cockpit: MECHA Styling with Dual Screens and Physical Controls

In terms of design, OMODA X evolves the brand's signature MECHA design language into the MECHA aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from mecha warriors and futuristic aircraft, the exterior features broad shoulders, a tightly sculpted waistline and sharp geometric contours, combining a powerful stance with sporty aesthetics. When illuminated, the front lighting creates a dynamic effect reminiscent of a mecha coming to life, while signature lightning taillights further emphasize the vehicle's mechanical character.









Inside, the cabin follows the MECHA STARSHIP COCKPIT design philosophy, featuring a symmetrical twin-wing layout and an X-shaped floating center console that extends forward. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch central touchscreen form the digital interface, while physical buttons and rotary controls are retained for frequently used functions, reducing the need to navigate multiple on-screen menus while driving. OMODA X also features the customizable X-MODE driving mode, allowing drivers to adjust vehicle settings according to their driving styles and road conditions.

Intelligent Features: Natural Interaction, In-Car Karaoke and MECHA Pets

For intelligent interaction, OMODA X is equipped with SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space), enabling natural conversations without fixed wake words. The system recognizes natural language expressions and user intentions, simplifying the interaction process.









For entertainment, OMODA X Open Mic enables in-car karaoke without additional handheld microphones. Four independent sound pickup zones cover passengers in different seating positions. Meanwhile, magnetic NFC MECHA Pets can interact with the vehicle's intelligent system, adding playful and personalized experiences to the cabin.

With its global debut, OMODA X has demonstrated its distinctive positioning as an all-new CROSS OFF-ROAD VEHICLE and showcased its comprehensive product capabilities. From MECHA design aesthetics and versatile capabilities across urban and outdoor environments to more natural and personalized intelligent experiences, OMODA X takes its MECHA, CROSS and SMART DNA to new heights, offering a distinctive new mobility experience that reflects individuality and a spirit of exploration. Further updates on its market introduction are expected to follow.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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