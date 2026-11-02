As Attention Turns To Ending Violence Against Women, New Book Offers Roadmap To Rebuilding Safety, Self-Trust, And Power

Jamie Britt Paine

Beauty From Paine

BFP Creations

In Beauty from Paine, attorney and author Jamie Britt Paine shares a bold, practical guide for women ready to stop living from old survival patterns.

- Jamie Britt PaineDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An abusive relationship can end while the habits developed to survive it continue: apologizing to avoid conflict, putting everyone else's needs first, and doubting your own judgment.Ahead of the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women this month, family law attorney Jamie Britt Paine is addressing the survival patterns that can outlast abuse in her new book Beauty from Paine: How to Move from Just Surviving to Wildly Thriving.For women who have spent years shrinking, apologizing, people-pleasing, over-functioning, or abandoning themselves to keep the peace, Beauty from Paine offers a timely and deeply personal message: survival may have protected you, but it was never meant to define you. It combines personal experience and practical guidance to help women recognize those patterns, establish boundaries, and rebuild self-trust.Paine is a family law attorney, advocate, speaker, and founder of Thrive Family Law. Her work with women and families navigating domestic violence, custody, child abuse, divorce, and life-changing transitions is shaped by more than professional experience. Before she became an award-winning attorney and advocate, Paine lived through childhood instability, foster care, food insecurity, and the kind of uncertainty that teaches a girl how to survive before she ever learns how to feel safe.Now, in Beauty from Paine, she turns that hard-won wisdom into a guide for women who are ready to stop letting the past run their lives without permission.“This book is for the woman who looks successful on the outside but still feels like she is living on alert,” said Paine.“It is for the woman who has confused being strong with being silent, being loving with being self-abandoning, and being safe with staying small.”Part memoir, part practical guide, Beauty from Paine helps women identify the patterns that often follow trauma, instability, and emotional survival: people-pleasing, over-apologizing, reactive living, weak boundaries, self-doubt, and the belief that choosing yourself is selfish.With honesty, compassion, humor, and lived experience, Paine offers a path for breaking old patterns, honoring your needs, creating energetic boundaries, and choosing yourself again and again. The book guides readers through topics including self-care versus self-love, living proactively instead of reactively, breaking the people-pleasing pattern, setting boundaries, trusting yourself, celebrating yourself, and becoming the CEO of your life: the Chief Emotional Officer."Safety is not only physical,” Paine said.“Women also deserve emotional safety, financial safety, relational safety, and the inner safety that comes from trusting themselves again.”Beauty from Paine is not about pretending the past did not happen. It is about making sure the past does not get the final say.For women navigating change, healing from old wounds, rebuilding after harmful relationships, or trying to stop abandoning themselves in the name of keeping everyone else comfortable, Paine offers a powerful invitation to come HOME: Honoring One's Magic in Evolution.“This is not a book about staying in the pain,” Paine said.“It is about reclaiming your voice, your power, and your next chapter.”Beauty from Paine is available now on Amazon and at major online retailers nationwide.About Jamie Britt PaineJamie Britt Paine is an author, speaker, family law attorney, advocate, and founder of Thrive Family Law. Shaped by both personal resilience and professional experience, she brings compassion, clarity, and strength to women and families navigating divorce, custody, domestic violence, child abuse, and life-changing transitions. Through her legal practice, community service, and advocacy for vulnerable children and families, Jamie is guided by one belief: no matter how difficult the beginning, healing, stability, and a stronger future are possible.Suggested Interview Topics.Rebuilding safety after trauma, instability, or harmful relationships.Why self-love is not selfish.How women can break the people-pleasing pattern.The emotional cost of over-apologizing.Setting boundaries without guilt.How survival patterns can quietly run your life.Becoming the CEO of your life.What women need after crisis: safety, self-trust, and support

Jamie Britt Paine

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“How to Break the Generational Cycle” with Jamie Paine

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As Attention Turns To Ending Violence Against Women, New Book Offers Roadmap To Rebuilding Safety, Self-Trust, And Power News Provided By Big Impact Books November 02, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law



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