Smiles On X Lead Dentist Dr. Lily Xu Earns FICOI Fellowship With 100+ Hours Of Implant Education

Dr. Lily Xu, DDS, FICOI, of Smiles On X with her ICOI Fellowship certificate

Smiles on X dental team outside the practice in Southwest Ranches, FL

Logo of Smiles on X: Dr. Lily Xu in Southwest Ranches FL

Dr. Xu, an Implant Educators clinical instructor, earned ICOI Fellowship in April 2024 through documented implant cases and advanced implant education

- Dr. Lily Xu, DDS, FAGD, FICOISOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Lily (Xiaoqian) Xu, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, lead dentist at Smiles On X in Southwest Ranches FL, earned Fellowship in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) in April 2024. The credential recognizes dentists who document successful implant cases and complete advanced implant education, and it reflects Dr. Xu's focus on implant dentistry.What the FICOI Fellowship InvolvesFICOI stands for Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, an organization focused on dental implantology. To earn Fellowship, dentists must submit clinical records documenting successful implant cases, complete at least 100 hours of implant education within the preceding five years, and meet additional ICOI application requirements. Fellows also have ongoing education and meeting requirements to maintain their status.For patients, the credential reflects additional training and documented experience in implant dentistry. Dr. Xu's approach considers more than replacing a missing tooth. It includes the surrounding bone and gums, the final restoration, and ongoing maintenance.From Implant Student to EducatorDr. Xu is a general dentist with a focus on implant dentistry, oral surgery, and comprehensive restorative care. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry.Her interest in implant surgery began early. Soon after graduating, she pursued extensive continuing education and completed Dr. Rick Ferguson's Implant Educators Continuum. She later joined his practice as an associate, worked alongside him, and ultimately took over the practice. In doing so, she carries forward a 30-year legacy of clinical experience, trusted patient relationships, and surgical care, while continuing to advance the practice with modern digital dentistry and implant techniques.She now serves as a clinical instructor with Implant Educators, helping other dentists gain hands-on experience in implant and digital dentistry.Implant dentistry takes more than placing a implant. This fellowship reflects the training and case documentation behind my work, and it matters most when it leads to clear explanations, careful planning, and care focused on long-term health, function, and confidence.” – Dr. Lily Xu, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, Smiles On XQuestions Patients Can Ask Any Implant ProviderCredentials are one of several factors patients can consider when choosing an implant provider. Patients considering implants can ask:.What implant-specific training and continuing education have you completed?.Which professional organizations or fellowships are you part of, and what do they require?.How will you plan for the bone, gums, and final restoration, not just the implant itself?.What does long-term maintenance look like after treatment?About Smiles On XSmiles On X is a dental practice in Southwest Ranches FL led by Dr. Lily Xu, DDS, FAGD, FICOI. The practice provides preventive care, restorative dentistry, and dental implant services using modern digital dentistry techniques. Patients with questions about their treatment options can schedule a consultation by calling (754) 254-5839 or visiting smilesonx.Media Contact:Smiles on X: Dr. Lily Xu4745 Volunteer Rd Ste 302Southwest Ranches FL 33330(954) 530-5164

Dr. Lily Xu, DDS, FAGD, FICOI

Smiles on X: Dr. Lily Xu

+1 (954) 530-5164

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Smiles On X Lead Dentist Dr. Lily Xu Earns FICOI Fellowship With 100+ Hours of Implant Education News Provided By Smiles on X: Dr. Lily Xu November 02, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.