Howard Harris Showcases Contemporary Photography, Awards, And Fall Show

Blanca Storm

Dimensional Photographic Artwork

Recognition in Photography and Contemporary Art

Education and Artistic Background

Contemporary Art and Fall Show

Denver based contemporary fine-art photographer Howard Harris creates photographic artwork that brings together photography, design, visual perception.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Photography platforms and contemporary art programs have recognized his work, including the ViewBug Titan Award in 2024. His artistic practice includes dye-sublimation photographic prints on aluminum, selected dimensional works with printed acrylic overlays, and Giclée prints.Harris's collections span abstractions, animals, cityscapes, landscapes, people, political themes, traditional imagery, and visions. Across these collections, he explores different subjects and presentation formats, with selected works using layered materials to shape the artwork's dimensional appearance and interaction with light.Recognition in Photography and Contemporary ArtHarris received the ViewBug Titan Award in 2024, alongside other honors from the platform, including the Chronicle Award, Spotlight Award, Talent in Focus Award, and Luminary Award. His Luminary Award recognition also included a dedicated gallery presentation.His professional background also includes associations with contemporary art publications, photography programs, and galleries in the United States and Europe. Galleries connected with his work have included Agora Gallery in New York, Gabriel Fine Arts in the United Kingdom, Atelier Natália Gromicho in Lisbon, Espace Vision' Art in Paris, Galleria 360 in Florence, and Circle Foundation.These recognitions form part of Harris's professional background, alongside his exploration of photography, design, and technology. His layered photographic works bring particular attention to the materials and construction used to present an image.Dimensional Photographic ArtworkAn important part of Harris's practice is the use of layered materials in selected photographic works. These pieces combine a dye-sublimation photographic print on aluminum with one printed acrylic overlay. Standoffs position the acrylic above the aluminum, while a rear metal frame forms part of the artwork's physical construction.The image is printed on the underside of the acrylic overlay, leaving the clear acrylic surface above it. The space between the acrylic and aluminum contributes to the artwork's dimensional appearance, and the visual effect can vary with the viewing angle and surrounding light.Some works also incorporate a subtle grid into the composition. This feature varies by artwork rather than appearing throughout the collection.Harris's layered artwork construction is associated with U.S. Patent No. 9,753,295, granted in 2017, titled“Apparatus and Method of Manufacture for a Layered Artwork.” The patent relates to the construction method used for this type of layered artwork.Aluminum Prints and Giclée FormatsHarris also creates dye-sublimation photographic prints on aluminum without an acrylic overlay. These works use a rear metal frame for support and presentation, keeping the photographic image at the center of the artwork.Giclée prints offer another presentation format within his collection. These works use archival acid-free paper, mounted board, a solid wood frame, optical clear acrylic protection, and a Kraft dust cover. Unlike the dimensional aluminum works, Giclée prints do not use an acrylic overlay positioned above an aluminum print.Each format has its own materials and construction. Together, aluminum prints, dimensional layered works, and Giclée prints represent the different ways Harris presents his photographic imagery.Education and Artistic BackgroundHarris earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master of Industrial Design from Pratt Institute in New York. His educational background also includes studies in economics and computer science at the University of Missouri and sublimation color research at the Rochester Institute of Technology.With more than 35 years of experience combining design and technology, Harris brings these disciplines into his approach to photographic art. His work is associated with Techspressionism, an approach that explores the relationship between technology and artistic expression.His collections include Abstractions, Animals, Cityscape, Landscape, People, Political, Traditional, and Visions. He also presents collections focused on Ferrara and Florence, as well as Paris and Giverny. These collections explore a range of visual subjects, from abstract compositions and urban environments to landscapes, people, and political themes.Contemporary Art and Fall ShowFall art shows provide a seasonal setting for presenting contemporary photography and exploring different approaches to image-making. Howard Harris's work brings together photographic imagery, industrial design, and technology through several formats, including dye-sublimation photographic prints on aluminum, selected layered works with printed acrylic overlays, and Giclée prints. These formats offer different ways to present photographic art within the broader contemporary art scene.About Howard HarrisHoward Harris is a Denver-based contemporary fine-art photographer whose practice combines photography, industrial design, technology, and visual perception. He holds a BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master of Industrial Design from Pratt Institute. His work includes dye-sublimation photographic prints on aluminum, selected dimensional works with printed acrylic overlays, and Giclée prints. With more than 35 years of experience combining design and technology, Harris has received recognition through photography platforms and contemporary art programs.Media ContactContact Name: Howard HarrisAddress: 860 N Lafayette St, Denver, CO 80218, USAPhone Number: 303-522-2919Email Address:...Website:

Howard Harris

Howard Harris Photography

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Howard Harris Showcases Contemporary Photography, Awards, and Fall Show News Provided By Digital guider November 02, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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