SELF Token To List On Bingx On 1 December 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SELF/USDT spot pair opens at 07:00 UTC. The SELF App encrypts data on the user's own device and holds no keys to access user content.

- Jonathan MacDonaldROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SELF Technology Limited, issuer of the SELF token ($SELF), today announced that the token will list exclusively on BingX, with the SELF/USDT spot pair opening at 07:00 UTC on Tuesday 1 December 2026. The listing is the token generation event for SELF, an ERC-20 token on Ethereum.The SELF App, in production since December 2025, puts private AI, messaging, file storage, mail, calendar, office tools and a self-custody wallet in one account. Every account's encryption keys are derived on the user's own device from a 12-word recovery phrase created at sign-up, and the phrase is never sent to SELF. A new device is linked by scanning a QR code on a device already signed in, and SELF never contacts users by direct message or asks for a phrase or a code.Conversations with the AI, messages, files, calendar entries and mail between SELF accounts are encrypted on the device with AES-256-GCM before they are stored, so SELF's servers hold ciphertext and have no key to read it. SELF does not hold users' tokens. The AI runs on dedicated GPUs in the European Union, and ordinary prompts do not reach a third-party model API. The trade-off is stated plainly in the app: lose the phrase and SELF cannot reset it.One of the questions we built SELF around is what happens if we are breached. The answer is that an attacker gets ciphertext and no key, because we never had one. At a time of rising security risks, our view is that each person should hold their own keys rather than hand them to a third party, and that is as true on 1 December as it is today," said Jonathan MacDonald, founder of SELF.The SELF token has a fixed supply of 500,000,000 tokens and the contract has no function to mint, burn, pause or upgrade. Its source code is verified on Etherscan. CertiK's audit, published on 18 September 2026, found no vulnerabilities, and the project holds CertiK's AAA rating. Allocation, vesting and the liquidity schedule are published at href="" rel="external nofollow" self/tokenomic. The SELF token gives its holder no rights and no claim on any entity, and no representation is made that it will hold or gain value. This announcement is information about a listing, not an offer, a recommendation or financial advice.About SELFSELF App is private AI, messaging, file storage, mail, calendar, office tools and a self-custody wallet in one account, encrypted on the user's device. It is available on the web at self, as a Desktop App for Mac, and as a Chrome extension with a built-in password manager. A Windows desktop app is in development. The platform is operated by SELF Technology Pty Ltd, 194 Varsity Parade, Varsity Lakes, Queensland 4227, Australia, on infrastructure in Germany and France. The SELF token is issued by SELF Technology Limited, BVI company number 2169550, registered office: Intershore Chambers, Road Town, Tortola VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

Jonathan MacDonald

SELF Technology Ltd

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SELF Token to List on BingX on 1 December 2026 News Provided By SELF Technology Ltd November 02, 2026, 07:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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