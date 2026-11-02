Louis Garoz-Ferguson's Kadenwood Group Published Client Case Studies And Reviews

The firm fields senior advisors from global and independent banks and published case studies on Andean Precious Metals, Doosan GridTech and Ashley Black.

- Steve Levy, CEO, Doosan GridTechVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kadenwood Group, the independent investment group and advisory firm founded by Louis Garoz-Ferguson, has published three client case studies alongside its client reviews at . They cover its work as debt advisor to Andean Precious Metals on a $40 million refinancing executed on a three-month timeline; sell-side advisor to Doosan GridTech on the sale of the company; and debt advisor to Ashley Black on a $10 million working-capital financing executed on a two-month timeline. Senior managing director Ruben Schwagermann led both debt engagements. Harlan Ryker, managing partner and chief operating officer, advised on the Andean Precious Metals and Doosan GridTech engagements.Its leadership works with senior advisors, engaged by situation, from institutions including Morgan Stanley, Rothschild & Co, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Bear Stearns, Macquarie, PwC, TD Securities, CIBC World Markets, Raymond James and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan; the group's record includes a transaction recognized as a Euromoney Deal of the Year. Experience described may include work by individuals while at previous institutions.Jack Burlinson, CEO, Stage Glass, wrote: "Kadenwood is spectacular. Louis and team helped me navigate the sale of our first company for >8 figures. Without exaggeration, working with him was one of the most important things I've ever done."Acquisition Aficionado featured Garoz-Ferguson on the cover of Issue 49; the feature is reproduced at .About Kadenwood GroupKadenwood Group is an independent investment group and advisory firm founded by Louis Garoz-Ferguson, its managing partner, with offices in Vancouver (885 West Georgia Street, 20th Floor) and New York (745 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor). Ruben Schwagermann is its senior managing director. It invests directly in privately held businesses, control and significant minority, deal by deal, and advises founders, families and sponsors across sell-side M&A, debt and equity capital. Kadenwood Group is the trading name of 1438076 B.C. Ltd. (British Columbia, BC1438076, incorporated 8 September 2023) and Kadenwood Group LLC (Wyoming). Securities transactions are conducted through Enclave Capital LLC in the United States (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, CRD No. 22732) and through Parvis Investment Services Inc., a registered exempt market dealer, in Canada. Contact: +1 (778) 200-3398 (Vancouver), +1 (646) 224-6922 (New York).

Louis Garoz

Kadenwood Group

+17782003398 ext.

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Louis Garoz-Ferguson's Kadenwood Group Published Client Case Studies and Reviews News Provided By Kadenwood Group November 02, 2026, 07:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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