Nora Fatehi In Trouble? Court Expresses Displeasure Over Her Conduct In Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

Rs 200 crore! That is the staggering amount behind the extortion probe where a Delhi court reprimanded actor Nora Fatehi. She skipped her mandatory witness appearance. Big News Network and The Times of India reported that her absence stalled proceedings in the case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

November 2 was her scheduled court date. Instead of appearing to testify as a prosecution witness, her legal team asked the court to excuse her attendance. That request angered the bench.

Why the Court Warning Matters

"Do not take the court for granted," Special Judge Gagandeep Singh warned her defense attorney during the hearing. He slammed her conduct as unacceptable. The judge refused to let the failure slide without a harsh reprimand.

Skipping the hearing backfired completely. The judge rejected the plea her lawyer filed to seek exemption from personal appearance.

Judicial schedules demand strict adherence during criminal trials. Pushing back against her legal team's arguments, the court emphasised that no witness gets special treatment.

Summons and Chargesheet Details

Fresh summons now direct Nora Fatehi to appear physically on November 6, 2026. The court wants no more delays. The bench mandated her presence so the trial can finally press forward.

LW-3 - that is her official listing in court records. Investigators named her as prosecution witness number three in their third supplementary chargesheet. She has no choice now. On November 6, she must stand before the judge to deliver her testimony.

Role in the Rs 200 Crore Extortion Probe

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar sits at the center of the fraud. He ran it from jail. Investigators state he managed a massive Rs 200 crore extortion ring while locked inside Delhi's Rohini Jail.

Aditi Singh fell victim to the scheme. She is the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh. Chandrashekhar targeted her by posing as a senior government official who could secure bail for her husband.

Police questioning earlier revealed that Fatehi never spoke directly to Chandrashekhar. Communication went through his wife. Fatehi told investigators that Leena Maria Paulose handled all interactions, and the trial will resume when she takes the stand on November 6.