Up To 1,260 Guests, Multi-Day Parties: Inside RAK's Wynn Al Marjan Wedding Venues

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah has unveiled new details of its wedding facilities, which will accommodate celebrations of up to 1,260 guests as the resort prepares to begin hosting weddings from late 2027.

The destination resort will offer couples the option of hosting multi-day wedding celebrations within one property, with dedicated event spaces, private preparation suites and customised dining experiences designed to accommodate different cultural traditions.

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At the centre of the wedding facilities is Coral Court, the resort's dedicated Events and Celebrations Centre, which features a column-free Grand Ballroom overlooking the marina.

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The centre's indoor event spaces can accommodate up to 1,260 guests for banquet-style receptions, while its outdoor facilities include four event terraces and an Event Lawn capable of hosting up to 620 guests.

Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, said the facilities were designed to accommodate weddings that extend beyond a single ceremony.

“Today's weddings are rarely a single event. They unfold across several days, with ceremonies, dinners, and celebrations that each call for their own setting,” he said.

“At Wynn Al Marjan Island, we can host every one of those occasions within one resort, with our teams working together so the experience feels effortless for the couple, their families, and their guests.”

Private bridal and groom's suites

The resort will also feature dedicated Bridal and Groom's Suites within Coral Court, each measuring approximately 150 square metres.

The suites are designed to provide private spaces for couples and their wedding parties to prepare, gather with family members and take photographs before the ceremony.

The Bridal Suite will include dressing areas, vanities, large mirrors and specialised studio lighting for hair, makeup and photography.

Meanwhile, the Groom's Suite will feature a cigar lounge, bar, grooming vanities and a dedicated resort attendant.

According to Tappeiner, the preparation facilities are intended to provide couples and their families with greater privacy and convenience ahead of the celebrations.

“Preparation is an important part of any wedding day, and we have planned for it with the same care as the celebration itself,” he said.

Wedding arrangements for GCC families

The resort will also offer wedding arrangements tailored to couples and families from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including options for gender-separated celebrations and dedicated prayer rooms for men and women.

Coral Court will be reserved exclusively for each couple's celebration, while controlled arrival arrangements and private preparation areas will provide additional privacy.

Dedicated female staff will also be available to assist brides and their guests upon request.

Wedding menus will be developed according to individual preferences and cultural traditions, with a team of 90 chefs and service staff supporting celebrations.

The culinary team will include specialists in Arabic, Indian, Chinese and Western cuisines, allowing couples to customise menus for different wedding events.

The resort will also provide specialist banquet, audiovisual, production and floristry teams to coordinate wedding arrangements.

Couples will be able to commission customised wedding cakes designed by Aizhan Tazhigulova, Executive Pastry Chef and Cake Artist at Wynn Al Marjan Island.

The cakes, which can reach up to 15 tiers, will be developed through individual consultations, with each design created exclusively for the wedding and not replicated for another celebration.

Weddings within a destination resort

Beyond the dedicated wedding facilities, guests will have access to the resort's wider amenities, including 22 restaurants, bars and lounges, Wynn Theater, Wynn Beach Club, a five-star spa and 12 swimming pools. The property will also feature a 550-metre private white-sand beach and Wynn Marina.

With 1,540 rooms and suites planned, the resort aims to accommodate wedding parties and their guests within the same destination, allowing celebrations and related activities to take place over several days.

Located approximately 75 kilometres from Dubai International Airport, Wynn Al Marjan Island is positioning its wedding facilities to attract couples from the UAE and other GCC countries.

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