Ambassador Fan Yong Attends 2026 Botswana-China Friendship Night

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On October 31, the 2026 Botswana-China Friendship Night, hosted by the Botswana-China Friendship Association, was grandly held in Gaborone. Ambassador Fan Yong, together with H.E. Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana, Hon. Ndaba Gaolatlhe, Vice President of the Republic of Botswana, and other government representatives, attended the activity. Hundreds of attendees from the Chinese community and local residents participated in the event.



Ambassador Fan said that President Boko's successful visit to China marked another historic milestone in China-Botswana relations. The establishment of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership would open a new chapter in the long-standing and enduring relationship between the two countries. The positive development of bilateral political relations has injected fresh momentum into friendly people-to-people exchanges.



President Boko noted that China had achieved remarkable progress in poverty alleviation, economic development, scientific and technological innovation, and other areas-achievements from which Botswana could learn valuable lessons. Botswana was ready to further deepen cooperation with China, promote people-to-people exchanges, and continuously strengthen the bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.



Artists from the China Quyi Artists Association and Botswana joined hands on stage to deliver a captivating performance, creating a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere.

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