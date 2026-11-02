African Mining Week (AMW) Returns In October 2027 With Focus On Africa's Beneficiation Drive And Mineral-Led Economic Growth

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African Mining Week (AMW) will return to Cape Town from October 5–7, 2027, placing mineral beneficiation and the development of Africa's minerals economy at the heart of the continent's mining investment agenda. Hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the event will connect governments, mining companies, investors and technology providers to accelerate mineral production, expand domestic processing and unlock greater value from Africa's resources.

Building on a successful 2026 edition, which brought more than 1,800 delegates from 52 countries to Cape Town, AMW 2027's African National Mining Companies Forum, Ministerial Forum, Mineral Security Forum and Gold Forum will once again unite Africa stakeholders with global partners, supporting investment across key mining provinces continent-wide.

The African Mining Companies Forum will once again convene state-owned mining entities and commercial partners to explore opportunities for production growth, beneficiation and greater national participation in mineral development. The Minerals Security Forum will focus on financing strategic mineral projects, strengthening supply chains and developing the energy and infrastructure required to support processing, industrial expansion and long-term mineral security.

The AMW Gold Forum will connect mining companies, refiners, financiers and equipment suppliers to advance gold exploration, production and refining projects. Discussions will also address responsible sourcing and the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining, supporting stronger links between domestic producers and international markets.

The Ministerial Forum and high-level international roundtables will bring African mining ministers together with government delegations and investors from the United States, Europe, the Middle East and other strategic markets.

The event comes as African governments accelerate efforts to retain more value from the region's $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral potential. Countries including Ghana and Zimbabwe are advancing policies to encourage domestic processing, while the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Angola, Mali and Egypt are developing or expanding mineral refining capacity. These initiatives are creating investment opportunities across processing plants, smelters, refineries, energy infrastructure and logistics networks.

Growing global demand for critical minerals is also strengthening Africa's position in international supply chains. As a major producer of cobalt, copper, lithium and platinum group metals, the continent is increasingly central to global industrial and energy markets. AMW 2027 will bring African governments and international partners together to strengthen supply chain cooperation. Discussions will emphasize three key priorities for developing Africa's minerals economy: mining-led industrialization, the mining-energy nexus and mining-led infrastructure development .

Through its investment forums, ministerial dialogues, technical sessions and exhibition, AMW 2027 will serve as a marketplace for mining investment, connecting African projects with the capital, technology and partners needed to move from resource extraction to value addition.

AMW 2027 takes place October 5–7 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, bringing the global mining industry together to advance Africa's next phase of mineral production, beneficiation and industrial growth. Visit for more information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.