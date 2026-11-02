Tamil Nadu's Oldest Jeweller VBJ Unveils Largest Showroom In Coimbatore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Coimbatore, 2nd November 2026: VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India's most trusted heirloom jewellery brand, has expanded its retail presence into Coimbatore with the launch of its largest showroom in Tamil Nadu. Located on 100 Feet Road, the expansive 21,000 sq. ft. showroom marks VBJ's entry into one of Tamil Nadu's key jewellery markets and strengthens its presence beyond Chennai.
Rooted in its 126-year legacy, VBJ brings together in-house design, manufacturing and retail to create and showcase distinctive jewellery. Over the last five years, the brand has unveiled 15 unique and much-loved collections, including Peacock, Floral and Parrot, among others, celebrating its enduring legacy of creativity and craftsmanship.
The new showroom spans three floors, with each level dedicated to a distinct jewellery category: the ground floor houses gold, precious and jadau jewellery, while first floor features diamonds, solitaires and platinum collections. For the first time in Coimbatore, customers can explore VBJ's premium offering featuring diamonds certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), bringing internationally recognised diamond certification to the city.
The silverware and silver jewellery floor, along with Atelier by VBJ, VBJ's exclusive luxury offering, will be opening shortly. Designed to deliver an elevated luxury experience, it will feature private viewing lounges, personalised service and carefully curated jewellery collections that celebrate exceptional craftsmanship and exclusivity.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said,“Coimbatore is an important market for VBJ, given its strong business community and established customer base. Our largest showroom in Tamil Nadu reflects our confidence in the city's potential and its strong appreciation for fine jewellery. We wanted to create a destination where customers can experience the breadth of VBJ's collections, particularly across contemporary bridal jewellery, and diamonds, while continuing to uphold the trust and craftsmanship associated with our 126-year legacy.”
VBJ is entering a new phase of growth, with a strategy centred on expanding its presence across key markets in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, including Tiruchirappalli and Hyderabad, while deepening its reach across high-potential catchments in Chennai, such as T. Nagar and Chromepet. The brand is also scaling its operations in the United States, building on its presence in Texas with a planned expansion into Milpitas, California, to cater to the Indian diaspora. This multi-market expansion aims to accelerate growth, strengthen VBJ's retail footprint and drive the brand towards its targeted revenue milestone of ₹5,000+ crore by FY 2027–28.
Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, added,“Our Coimbatore showroom is designed to reflect the evolving expectations of today's jewellery customer. The scale of the store allows us to bring a much wider assortment together, while our in-house design capabilities enable us to continually introduce new and distinctive designs. With GIA-certified diamonds and an extensive bridal jewellery portfolio, we see this showroom becoming an important destination for customers looking for both craftsmanship and choice.”
As part of the inauguration and festive celebrations, customers can avail 20% off on making charges and value addition (VA) on gold, diamond, platinum and precious stone jewellery and silverware, 10% off on silver jewellery, and an additional ₹125 per gram on the exchange of old gold.
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre), a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's new Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan, marking VBJ's enduring bond with the nation's cultural and national heritage. Reflecting its commitment to preserving tradition through innovation, VBJ also crafted an extraordinary tribute to the Shree Ramcharitmanas, which is housed within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
The Coimbatore showroom represents another milestone in VBJ's journey since 1900, as the fifth-generation family-run jeweller continues to expand its physical presence while building on its heritage in design and craftsmanship.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Anna Salai and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. At the Anna Salai flagship, the brand also houses Atelier by VBJ, an exclusive luxury floor offering a curated experience in high jewellery for discerning buyers.
VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical,, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise. Distinctively, VBJ is among the few jewellers that curate unique designs in-house, manufacture them in its own facilities, and retail them through its showrooms- bringing the entire journey from design to customer under one roof. Every time you take home VBJ, you take home more than Jewellery. A legacy of trust, tradition and love.
Rooted in its 126-year legacy, VBJ brings together in-house design, manufacturing and retail to create and showcase distinctive jewellery. Over the last five years, the brand has unveiled 15 unique and much-loved collections, including Peacock, Floral and Parrot, among others, celebrating its enduring legacy of creativity and craftsmanship.
The new showroom spans three floors, with each level dedicated to a distinct jewellery category: the ground floor houses gold, precious and jadau jewellery, while first floor features diamonds, solitaires and platinum collections. For the first time in Coimbatore, customers can explore VBJ's premium offering featuring diamonds certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), bringing internationally recognised diamond certification to the city.
The silverware and silver jewellery floor, along with Atelier by VBJ, VBJ's exclusive luxury offering, will be opening shortly. Designed to deliver an elevated luxury experience, it will feature private viewing lounges, personalised service and carefully curated jewellery collections that celebrate exceptional craftsmanship and exclusivity.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said,“Coimbatore is an important market for VBJ, given its strong business community and established customer base. Our largest showroom in Tamil Nadu reflects our confidence in the city's potential and its strong appreciation for fine jewellery. We wanted to create a destination where customers can experience the breadth of VBJ's collections, particularly across contemporary bridal jewellery, and diamonds, while continuing to uphold the trust and craftsmanship associated with our 126-year legacy.”
VBJ is entering a new phase of growth, with a strategy centred on expanding its presence across key markets in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, including Tiruchirappalli and Hyderabad, while deepening its reach across high-potential catchments in Chennai, such as T. Nagar and Chromepet. The brand is also scaling its operations in the United States, building on its presence in Texas with a planned expansion into Milpitas, California, to cater to the Indian diaspora. This multi-market expansion aims to accelerate growth, strengthen VBJ's retail footprint and drive the brand towards its targeted revenue milestone of ₹5,000+ crore by FY 2027–28.
Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, added,“Our Coimbatore showroom is designed to reflect the evolving expectations of today's jewellery customer. The scale of the store allows us to bring a much wider assortment together, while our in-house design capabilities enable us to continually introduce new and distinctive designs. With GIA-certified diamonds and an extensive bridal jewellery portfolio, we see this showroom becoming an important destination for customers looking for both craftsmanship and choice.”
As part of the inauguration and festive celebrations, customers can avail 20% off on making charges and value addition (VA) on gold, diamond, platinum and precious stone jewellery and silverware, 10% off on silver jewellery, and an additional ₹125 per gram on the exchange of old gold.
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre), a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's new Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan, marking VBJ's enduring bond with the nation's cultural and national heritage. Reflecting its commitment to preserving tradition through innovation, VBJ also crafted an extraordinary tribute to the Shree Ramcharitmanas, which is housed within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
The Coimbatore showroom represents another milestone in VBJ's journey since 1900, as the fifth-generation family-run jeweller continues to expand its physical presence while building on its heritage in design and craftsmanship.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Anna Salai and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. At the Anna Salai flagship, the brand also houses Atelier by VBJ, an exclusive luxury floor offering a curated experience in high jewellery for discerning buyers.
VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical,, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise. Distinctively, VBJ is among the few jewellers that curate unique designs in-house, manufacture them in its own facilities, and retail them through its showrooms- bringing the entire journey from design to customer under one roof. Every time you take home VBJ, you take home more than Jewellery. A legacy of trust, tradition and love.
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