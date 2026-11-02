Computers Store Unveils Latest Gaming Computers For Professional Gamers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A computers store announced its new gaming desktops and laptops for the professionals and tournament players. The company highlighted frame rates, latency and cooling, the three aspects that have an impact on the outcome of competitive matches.
What the New Lineup Offers
The new collection includes compact notebooks, full-size PCs and prebuilt towers. The computers store offers latest processors from AMD and Intel, including the larger cache X3D for demanding CPU-bound games like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant, plus video cards from Nvidia's RTX series and Radeon from AMD, capable of DLSS, FSR and frame generation.
All Designed for High Refresh Rates
All the solutions are tuned towards 240 Hz and 360 Hz gaming at 1080p and 1440p, respectively, with the laptops featuring 1 ms display response times and adaptive sync while the desktops are equipped with dual-channel DDR5 memory and NVMe SSDs, not single-stick memory modules often seen on prebuilt PCs.
Cooling and Power Options
Thermal limitations are what often keep a computer from running at its fullest potential. The new laptops utilise vapor chambers and bigger fans to reduce CPU and graphics throttling during longer matches while the desktops make use of mesh front panels and multiple intake fans. The power supplies are 80 Plus Gold certified and there is also headroom for future graphics upgrades.
Connections for Competitive Play
Ethernet connections and Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 support are standard on all models to reduce lag, with the laptops additionally featuring Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C video outputs for direct connection to a monitor at a tournament.
Assistance for the Players
The computers store also provides testing of components before purchase, allowing the players to experience the keyboard, screen and fans' noise level. The staff can provide suggestions for components and configurations depending on which game and a targetted frames per second, plus offer advice on the warranty and return conditions for each of the computers.
Availability
The collection is available in store and on the website, with the customers able to request a callback from a technician to discuss the components, drivers and BIOS before the purchase. The computers store invites players and team managers to visit and experience the equipment first-hand.
Visit our website to shop from a reliable computers store for every tech need.
What the New Lineup Offers
The new collection includes compact notebooks, full-size PCs and prebuilt towers. The computers store offers latest processors from AMD and Intel, including the larger cache X3D for demanding CPU-bound games like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant, plus video cards from Nvidia's RTX series and Radeon from AMD, capable of DLSS, FSR and frame generation.
All Designed for High Refresh Rates
All the solutions are tuned towards 240 Hz and 360 Hz gaming at 1080p and 1440p, respectively, with the laptops featuring 1 ms display response times and adaptive sync while the desktops are equipped with dual-channel DDR5 memory and NVMe SSDs, not single-stick memory modules often seen on prebuilt PCs.
Cooling and Power Options
Thermal limitations are what often keep a computer from running at its fullest potential. The new laptops utilise vapor chambers and bigger fans to reduce CPU and graphics throttling during longer matches while the desktops make use of mesh front panels and multiple intake fans. The power supplies are 80 Plus Gold certified and there is also headroom for future graphics upgrades.
Connections for Competitive Play
Ethernet connections and Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 support are standard on all models to reduce lag, with the laptops additionally featuring Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C video outputs for direct connection to a monitor at a tournament.
Assistance for the Players
The computers store also provides testing of components before purchase, allowing the players to experience the keyboard, screen and fans' noise level. The staff can provide suggestions for components and configurations depending on which game and a targetted frames per second, plus offer advice on the warranty and return conditions for each of the computers.
Availability
The collection is available in store and on the website, with the customers able to request a callback from a technician to discuss the components, drivers and BIOS before the purchase. The computers store invites players and team managers to visit and experience the equipment first-hand.
Visit our website to shop from a reliable computers store for every tech need.
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