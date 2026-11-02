North Dakota Unveils Its First Life-Size Statue Of Mahatma Gandhi, Designed And Sculpted By Naresh Kumar Kumawat
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2nd October, 2026: The first life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi in North Dakota was revealed in Bismarck, USA, on 29 October 2026 in Peace Park. Indian sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat created the statue. It marks another international project in his list of statues and sculptures.
According to Kumawat, creating the statue of Gandhi was a unique experience. Creating an image of a person whose life has touched the lives of millions of people requires a different kind of responsibility. The objective of this project is to create a memorial which is reflective of the stature of Gandhi, but also allows people to connect with the person.
Kumawat has spent years creating sculptures of historical figures, cultural icons and personalities who have left a mark on society. He presents his work in a manner that takes this information beyond books and photos, offering people the chance to see history in real life through his art. Each project brings a different set of considerations, whether it is capturing a personality's expression or getting the finer details of a sculpture right.
The installation in Bismarck is particularly meaningful as it brings an Indian cultural icon to a new audience. Visitors to Peace Park will now have an opportunity to learn about Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution to the world. It also gives the local community a permanent reminder of his message, which continues to find relevance across countries and generations.
Speaking about the installation, Naresh Kumar Kumawat said, "Creating this tribute to Bapu has been a deeply meaningful honour. I hope the statue inspires visitors to reflect on his ideals of truth, peace and non-violence and brings people closer through the shared values of friendship and understanding between India and the United States."
For Naresh Kumawat, taking Indian art and heritage to international audiences is an important part of his work. He feels that sculptures in public places have a life of their own apart from the time when they were created. People come across them in the course of their daily activities, come to know about their characters and sometimes get interested in knowing about them. They can also help educate the young generation about characters from history books.
The unveiling at Peace Park is another opportunity to bring Indian heritage into an international setting. Kumawat hopes the statue will remain a source of inspiration for visitors and keep Gandhi's message alive in the community for years to come.
According to Kumawat, creating the statue of Gandhi was a unique experience. Creating an image of a person whose life has touched the lives of millions of people requires a different kind of responsibility. The objective of this project is to create a memorial which is reflective of the stature of Gandhi, but also allows people to connect with the person.
Kumawat has spent years creating sculptures of historical figures, cultural icons and personalities who have left a mark on society. He presents his work in a manner that takes this information beyond books and photos, offering people the chance to see history in real life through his art. Each project brings a different set of considerations, whether it is capturing a personality's expression or getting the finer details of a sculpture right.
The installation in Bismarck is particularly meaningful as it brings an Indian cultural icon to a new audience. Visitors to Peace Park will now have an opportunity to learn about Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution to the world. It also gives the local community a permanent reminder of his message, which continues to find relevance across countries and generations.
Speaking about the installation, Naresh Kumar Kumawat said, "Creating this tribute to Bapu has been a deeply meaningful honour. I hope the statue inspires visitors to reflect on his ideals of truth, peace and non-violence and brings people closer through the shared values of friendship and understanding between India and the United States."
For Naresh Kumawat, taking Indian art and heritage to international audiences is an important part of his work. He feels that sculptures in public places have a life of their own apart from the time when they were created. People come across them in the course of their daily activities, come to know about their characters and sometimes get interested in knowing about them. They can also help educate the young generation about characters from history books.
The unveiling at Peace Park is another opportunity to bring Indian heritage into an international setting. Kumawat hopes the statue will remain a source of inspiration for visitors and keep Gandhi's message alive in the community for years to come.
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