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Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,500 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,500 Over Past Day


Date: 2026-11-02 02:08:30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,452 (+1) Russian tanks, 25,629 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 51,801 (+46) artillery systems, 2,251 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,731 (+1) air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,063 (+9) ground robotic systems, 592,541 (+936) operational-tactical drones, 5,140 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 169,110 (+371) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,863 (+2) units of special equipment.

Read also: Ukraine strikes Russian airfield with Neptune missiles, two Su-34s destroyed

The figures are being updated.

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UkrinForm

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