Russia Used Humanitarian Pause In Oleshky To Fortify Its Positions General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region. During the ceasefire introduced to allow a humanitarian operation in Oleshky, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces ensured compliance with the ceasefire and acted strictly within the framework of the agreements reached," the General Staff said.

Lubinets announces end of ceasefire in Oleshky

As a result, humanitarian aid was delivered to its intended destinations, and Ukrainian men and women who wished to leave Oleshky returned to Ukrainian government-controlled territory.

"The enemy, meanwhile, used the humanitarian pause to reinforce its positions. During the ceasefire, we recorded the rotation of Russian units, the fortification of positions, the expansion of anti-drone defenses along roads, and increased logistical activity, including the delivery of ammunition," the General Staff said.

As reported, from October 27 to November 1, Ukraine introduced a ceasefire in a designated area to allow a humanitarian operation in Oleshky.