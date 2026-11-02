Netanyahu Urges Trump To Resume Military Action Against Iran After US Midterm Elections

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged US President Donald Trump to resume military operations against Iran immediately after the US midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3, according to a report by Axios citing US and Israeli officials.

During a phone conversation between the two leaders, Netanyahu reportedly expressed concern over Washington's ongoing negotiations with Tehran and opposed the US decision to allow more time for diplomatic efforts.

Trump, meanwhile, has yet to make a final decision on launching a new military operation against Iran. The US president reportedly favours continuing diplomatic negotiations with Tehran and giving them additional time to produce an agreement.

According to sources cited by Axios, Israeli officials described the phone conversation as "difficult", while an American source characterised it as "direct".

Trump previously told journalists that he had held a "very good conversation" with Netanyahu, confirming that Iran was among the issues discussed.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has reportedly sent a letter to Tehran concerning the possibility of resuming negotiations with Iran.

Diplomatic contacts are currently underway, with Qatar acting as an intermediary in efforts to restore direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The reported exchange highlights differing approaches within the US-Israeli alliance regarding the next steps in dealing with Iran, with Netanyahu advocating renewed military pressure and Trump favouring additional diplomatic engagement.