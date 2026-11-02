Azerbaijan's Exports To US Rise 66% Despite Trade Fall

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the United States declined by 24.8% in the first nine months of 2026, reaching $759.55 million, despite a significant increase in Azerbaijani exports to the American market.

The figure represents a decrease of $250.4 million compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The United States accounted for 2.04% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during January–September 2026, ranking ninth among the country's largest trading partners.

Azerbaijan's exports to the US increased by approximately 66%, or $31.9 million, year on year to $80.3 million.

However, imports from the United States fell by 29.4%, or $282.3 million, to $679.25 million. Despite the decline, the US remained Azerbaijan's fourth-largest source of imports.

The figures indicate that the overall contraction in bilateral trade was driven by lower imports from the American market, while Azerbaijani exports recorded substantial growth.

Azerbaijan's trade deficit with the United States amounted to approximately $598.94 million during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover reached $37.21 billion in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of $1.84 billion, or 5.2%, compared with the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $23.87 billion, rising by $5.26 billion, or 28.3%, year on year.

Imports, meanwhile, declined by $3.42 billion, or 20.4%, to $13.35 billion.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded an overall foreign trade surplus of $10.52 billion during January–September 2026, compared with approximately $2.14 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The surplus increased by $8.38 billion, reaching approximately 4.9 times its previous level.