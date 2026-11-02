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Azerbaijani Border Guards Neutralize Armed Intruder From Iran

Azerbaijani Border Guards Neutralize Armed Intruder From Iran


Date: 2026-11-02 02:08:23

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A border violator attempting to cross from Iran into Azerbaijan has been neutralized after offering armed resistance to border guards.

According to the State Border Service (SBS), the incident occurred within the area of responsibility of the Goytapa border detachment of the Border Guard Troops.

A border patrol monitoring the state border detected individuals moving from the Islamic Republic of Iran towards Azerbaijan. The border outpost was immediately placed on high alert under the "To Arms" command, the area was sealed off, and necessary measures were taken to prevent the border violation.

The individuals were ordered to stop and pursued, while warning shots were fired into the air. However, one of the border violators disobeyed the order and opened fire in an attempt to endanger the lives of the border guards.

The SBS stated that, in accordance with the requirements of the Law on the State Border, firearms were used to detain the individual, who was subsequently neutralized.

The Iranian side was informed of the incident through the border representatives' channel.

A criminal case has been launched in connection with the incident. Joint operational-search and investigative measures are being carried out by the State Border Service and the Military Prosecutor's Office.

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AzerNews

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