Kosmos Energy Announces Successful Amendment And Extension Of Reserve-Based Lending Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the“Company”) today announced the successful completion of the amendment and extension of its reserve-based lending ("RBL") facility. This represents another important step in the Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen balance sheet resilience, improve liquidity and extend debt maturities.

The amended facility maintains a facility size and total commitments of $1.2 billion, with $750 million drawn at close. The facility has a tenor of approximately six and a half years, which extends the final maturity date from December 2029 to April 2033 with the facility size beginning to amortize after three years. With the current drawn amount, the scheduled repayments would commence in 2031.

The RBL facility is secured against the Company's production assets in Ghana. Initial pricing under the facility is the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 4.5% for the initial three year period, a reduction of 0.25% from the current margin. The RBL facility was oversubscribed, underscoring confidence in Kosmos's portfolio and long-term outlook. The lending syndicate continues to comprise a broad group of international banks, most of whom have been part of the Company's banking syndicate for over a decade.

Neal Shah, Chief Financial Officer, said:“The successful completion of our RBL amendment and extension represents another significant milestone in the execution of our financing strategy. The transaction extends a key source of liquidity out to 2033, improving our maturity profile and further strengthening our financial flexibility. Positive feedback from the market reflects the quality of our asset base and confidence in the future of Kosmos. We are pleased with the strong support received from the banking market and I thank our bank group for their continued support.

Following the completion of this transaction, our focus remains on continuing to reduce leverage, enhance liquidity and address our remaining near-term maturities as we position Kosmos for sustainable long-term value creation.”

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy is a leading deepwater exploration and production company focused on meeting the world's growing demand for energy. We have diversified oil and gas production from assets offshore Ghana, Mauritania, Senegal and the Gulf of America. Additionally, in the proven basins where we operate, we are advancing high-quality development opportunities, which have come from our exploration success. Kosmos is listed on the NYSE and LSE and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos Sustainability Report. For additional information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos' estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“expect,”“plan,”“will” or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos' Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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