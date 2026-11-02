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Endeavour Reports Access Ramp Subsidence At The Mana Mine


Date: 2026-11-02 02:01:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENDEAVOUR REPORTS ACCESS RAMP SUBSIDENCE AT THE MANA MINE

London, 2 November 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the“Company”) reports that on 28 October the access ramp leading to the depleted Wona open pit partially subsided, restricting access to the Dangouna and Aviera underground portals at the Mana mine in Burkina Faso.

No one was harmed during the incident, and emergency protocols were initiated immediately, which included the evacuation of all underground workers and the notification of the local authorities in Burkina Faso.

Underground mining activities at all three active underground portals at Mana have been suspended to allow for detailed geotechnical analysis and ramp remediation work to be assessed.

Endeavour remains on track to achieve its FY-2026 Group production and AISC guidance. Furthermore, the company is actively evaluating options to mitigate the impact of the incident on Mana's production, including the restart and acceleration of mining activities in the Wona portal, which remains accessible, and other near-mine open pits.

An update on the ongoing geotechnical analysis and details on the remediation plan will be provided within Q3-2026 financial results, on 12 November 2026.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries:
Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President of Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723 + 44 207 404 5959
... ...

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit .

Attachment

  • 261102 - NR - Mana Ramp Subsidence

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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