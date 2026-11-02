Endeavour Reports Access Ramp Subsidence At The Mana Mine

London, 2 November 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the“Company”) reports that on 28 October the access ramp leading to the depleted Wona open pit partially subsided, restricting access to the Dangouna and Aviera underground portals at the Mana mine in Burkina Faso.

No one was harmed during the incident, and emergency protocols were initiated immediately, which included the evacuation of all underground workers and the notification of the local authorities in Burkina Faso.

Underground mining activities at all three active underground portals at Mana have been suspended to allow for detailed geotechnical analysis and ramp remediation work to be assessed.

Endeavour remains on track to achieve its FY-2026 Group production and AISC guidance. Furthermore, the company is actively evaluating options to mitigate the impact of the incident on Mana's production, including the restart and acceleration of mining activities in the Wona portal, which remains accessible, and other near-mine open pits.

An update on the ongoing geotechnical analysis and details on the remediation plan will be provided within Q3-2026 financial results, on 12 November 2026.

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