Plesio : Plesio And The Zouari Family Finalize The Strengthening Of Their Partnership
Plesio and the Zouari Family announce the closing of the operation announced on 8 June 20261, aimed at strengthening their historic partnership of more than 25 years.
In this context:
- The structure dedicated to the development of the Franprix network is now organized around a capital partnership between the Zouari Family, with a c.60% stake, and Franprix, with a c.40% stake; In parallel, Franprix now owns the entire Pro Distribution structure, which was previously 73% owned, and which operates around 90 stores.
The closing of this partnership operation offers an organization more legible, more agile and better-adapted to the network's development ambitions.
ABOUT PLESIO
PLESIO is France leading convenience retail network, with nearly 25,000 employees, c.6,500 stores and €12.5 billion in business volume in 2025. With a history spanning more than 125 years, the Group brings together seven brands: Monoprix, Casino, Spar, Vival, Cdiscount, Franprix and Naturalia. It is growing across three key markets : daily food shopping, quick meal solutions and new everyday services, with one mission: to serve customers well, in store and online, by adapting its offering to people's lifestyles and the needs of each local community. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A., the parent company of the Group, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400OKR3).
1 Press release dated 8 June 2026
Attachment
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PR PLESIO Closing Plesio Zouari partnership operation_2 November 2026
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