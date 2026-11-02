MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2 November 2026

Total Voting Rights

Admiral Group Plc (“the Company”)

Voting Rights and Capital

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital as at 30 October 2026 consists of 305,254,676 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, with one voting right per share. There are no shares held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 305,254,676.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Dan Caunt

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685