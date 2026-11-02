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Total Voting Rights And Capital


Date: 2026-11-02 02:01:39

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc ('the Company') announces that as at 31 October 2026 its issued share capital consists of 63,282,656 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 63,282,656.

The above figure of 63,282,656‬‬‬ may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66


MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111900638


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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