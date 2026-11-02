Fresenius And Wuxi Biologics Enter Exclusive Development Agreement To Expand Biosimilars Pipeline
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Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Fresenius and WuXi Biologics enter exclusive development agreement to expand biosimilars pipeline (news with additional features)
02.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About polatuzumab vedotin Polatuzumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) marketed under the brand name Polivy® for the treatment large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.1 Globally, DLBCL accounts for approximately one-third of non-Hodgkin lymphomas.2 In 2024, more than 562,000 new cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma were diagnosed worldwide, with approximately 235,000 deaths attributed to the disease.3 The polatuzumab vedotin ADC comprises a monoclonal antibody directed against CD79b, a protein expressed on B cells including DLBCL cells, linked to the microtubule-disrupting agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) through a cleavable linker. Following binding to CD79b, the ADC is internalized and MMAE is released, disrupting microtubules and leading to cell death.1 Polivy® is administered by intravenous infusion and is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
About teprotumumab Teprotumumab is a human monoclonal antibody marketed under the brand name Tepezza® for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune condition associated with Graves' disease.4 TED is estimated to affect approximately 16 women and 3 men per 100,000 people annually, with around 25-50% of patients with Graves' disease developing signs and symptoms of TED.5 Teprotumumab binds to and inhibits the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a receptor involved in cellular signaling pathways associated with the development and progression of TED. By inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, teprotumumab helps reduce the inflammatory and tissue-remodeling processes associated with the disease. Tepezza® is administered by intravenous infusion and is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc. About Fresenius Fresenius (XETR: FRE, OTCM: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, medical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450million peopleeach year. Fresenius Helios is Europe's largest private hospital operator, treating around 27million patientsannually. With more than178,000employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6billion in revenue in 2025. For more information, visit and follow Fresenius on LinkedIn. Press Contact:
Steffi Kim
Group Communications
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
M +49 175 3284 722
... References [1] Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) U.S. Prescribing Information. Available at: [Last accessed October 2026]. [2] Wang, S. S. (2023) Epidemiology and Etiology of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). Semin. Hematol. 60, 255–266. [3] International Agency for Research on Cancer. Global Cancer Observatory: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Fact Sheet, GLOBOCAN 2024. Available at: [Last accessed October 2026] [4] Tepezza® (teprotumumab-trbw) U.S. Prescribing Information. Available at: [Last accessed October 2026]. [5] Moledina, M., Damato, E. M. & Lee, V. (2024) The changing landscape of thyroid eye disease: current clinical advances and future outlook. Eye 38, 1425-37.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties including statements regarding the potential number of biosimilar candidates developed under the agreement with WuXi Biologics, the resulting pipeline size (including references to "up to 66" molecules), the timing and scope of any transfer of manufacturing to the mAbxience network, and Fresenius' growth prospects beyond 2030. Whether, when and how many candidates are developed under the agreement remains subject to Fresenius' future exercise of options on a candidate-by-candidate basis, and no assurance can be given that any, or all, of the identified candidates will be developed or will reach the market. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch General Partner: Fresenius Management SE
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673
Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Sara Hennicken, Dr. Marc-Alexander Mahl,
Dr. Michael Moser, Dr. Christian Pawlu
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch Additional features:
File: 20261102_FSE_PressRelease_Biopharma_Development_Agreement
File: Image_1_Fresenius_Headquarter
File: Image_2_mAb_binding_to_target 02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-97033
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000FRE5EN2
|WKN:
|FRE5EN
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51
|EQS News ID:
|2426078
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2426078 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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